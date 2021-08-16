Two people reported being held at gunpoint and robbed in their Logan County home by a pair of intruders.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded shortly after midnight Saturday to a residence on Earl Road after a call reporting the robbery.
A woman had called dispatchers to report that two friends had just arrived at her residence and asked her to call police for help.
Deputies spoke with the friends, who said two men armed with pistols kicked open the door to their residence, held them at gunpoint and demanded money.
Both men threatened deadly force, and one victim said she gave her debit card and about $340 in cash that she had saved up for bills, the sheriff’s office said.
The robbers also took the victims’ cellphones.
One of the intruders was described as a Black male with short black hair, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and of medium/muscular build. The other suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male, about 6 feet tall with a short black beard, medium length, slicked-back black hair and of skinny/medium build.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the sheriff’s office at 270-726-2244 or dispatch at 270-726-4911.