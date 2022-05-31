This year’s Aviation Heritage Park Hangar Party promises to be informative and fun, featuring stories about local heroes, aircraft displays, music, food and beverages.
The event will be from 5 to 10 p.m. June 18 at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Bob Pitchford, a member of AHP’s board of directors, said the gates will open at 5 p.m. with a static display of aircraft, where pilots are brought in from around the region with their aircraft, with some available to answer questions.
“That should last about an hour, then we will talk for a little bit,” Pitchford said. “Our theme this year is ‘Home of the Brave,’ and we plan on celebrating some of the stories we will be telling in the museum.”
Pitchford said the museum at the park, which is still under construction, will open about a year from now. Currently, one of the tasks includes coming up with ideas on what to populate the museum with and what types of artifacts to gather.
“This year’s theme celebrates the museum and the idea behind it,” he said.
At the hangar party, Pitchford said there will be 12 stories told to the public of pilots who have local connections and that the stories are a preview of what to expect at the museum.
“We don’t want them to be forgotten,” he said. “We want to expand their stories beyond their immediate family.”
Pitchford hopes people who have a thirst for history, and especially military history, will get some information they didn’t know.
Because the museum will house many artifacts, the hangar party will also have what Pitchford calls a “mini museum” featuring artifacts like helmets, uniforms and flight jackets from the 12 pilots.
Pitchford encourages guests to come out and listen to the most recent tales of local heroes. He said there will be many more stories told once the museum opens.
He is excited to see how visitors will react.
“We want folks to come and see the displays and are looking forward to seeing how visitors will interact with the museum,” he said. “It’s like a preview and an experiment. To see how the current use of technology has grown and become user-friendly so that we can expand how we tell our stories at the museum.”
After the discussion, a barbecue dinner will be served. Shortly after the dinner, there will be dancing and a performance by the Sidewinders, who often appear with Bowling Green’s Orchestra Kentucky.
“It’s like a kickoff for summer,” Pitchford said. “We are really looking forward to their performance.”
Because the AHP is an all-volunteer organization, it depends on the public and sponsors to keep it going and the hangar party is the only fundraiser for the park itself.
“We are just tickled because all of the support we get, and we want to thank the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport for giving up their main hangar so that we can turn it in to one of the biggest sit-down dinners in Bowling Green,” Pitchford said. “A lot of people are pulling for us, and give us as much support as we could ever hope for.”
Tickets for the hangar party are $40 for adults and $15 for children, with free admission for children 5 and under.
Tickets may be purchased online at hangarparty tickets.com and cash purchases only are available at Ford’s Furniture, Nat’s Outdoor Sports, Chuck’s Liquors on Three Springs Road and Barbara Stewart Interiors.