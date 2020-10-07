Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Chili & Cheese Homecoming luncheon will look a bit different from previous years’ events, but it will still take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Montana Grille.
Instead of a pep rally where Western Kentucky University fans usually gather, JA is allowing community members to place to-go orders at the restaurant for pickup during the event’s time frame.
“We are very aware of our limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to respect those limitations so that we can have a safe luncheon this year for anyone participating,” JA Brand Experience Coordinator Emily Harlan said. “Montana Grille has fostered a very safe environment so we feel great working with them this year.”
JA wants people attending the luncheon to pre-order tickets so the lunches can be ready when they arrive. Tickets can purchased on the WKU Alumni Association website.
A $6 ticket buys one bowl of Wendy’s chili, one grilled cheese sandwich, dessert and a soft drink.
After purchasing tickets and reserving a pickup time, luncheon participants can park at Montana Grille and come inside.
Masks are required for pickup.
Once inside, you will need to confirm your pickup, and a volunteer will get your order for you.
The place of business that buys the most lunch tickets will win a free catered lunch by Wendy’s of Bowling Green for the entire office.
All proceeds from the luncheon will go toward funding K-12 student programs in Warren and surrounding counties.
Harlan said the event has been well-attended and supported in recent years, and event organizers hope for another strong turnout.
“This pandemic has shown how important it is to be prepared,” Harlan said. “This program is more important than ever as we try to foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literary skills.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
