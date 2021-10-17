A Western Kentucky University athletics-themed pep rally will once again take place during Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky’s Chili & Cheese Homecoming Luncheon.
The rally was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the homecoming weekend tradition will return Oct. 28 at noon in front of Montana Grille.
Like last fall, the luncheon will still be takeout only due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, Junior Achievement Brand Experience Coordinator Emily Harlan said the organization is eager for the celebration to bring a large crowd.
“We are thrilled to continue a long-standing tradition,” Harlan said.
“We got a tremendous amount of support last year, and we are asking for that same support this year,” Harlan said. “Having this in-person program is going to be such a draw for the public to come and support their team.”
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., luncheon participants can order meals to go, park at Montana Grille and go inside to pick up their takeout orders while wearing a mask.
Harlan said at noon, the WKU athletic department and alumni association will host the rally outside the restaurant in a safe, abbreviated version of the annual event.
While celebration participants are subject to change, WKU President Timothy Caboni, athletic director Todd Stewart, volleyball head coach Travis Hudson, members of the volleyball team, football head coach Tyson Helton, members of the football team, the 2021 homecoming queen candidates and Big Red are currently scheduled to make an appearance.
The rally is set to last no more than 20 minutes and will take place inside Montana Grille if it is raining.
“WKU is excited to once again partner with Junior Achievement and local sponsors to bring the Bowling Green community a spirited kickoff to Homecoming on the Hill,” Caitlin Greenwell, senior director of WKU alumni engagement and philanthropy, said in a news release. “The Chili and Cheese Luncheon is a fun tradition that brings Hilltoppers together for a great cause.”
Tickets to the luncheon are $6 and meals include a bowl of Wendy’s chili, a grilled cheese sandwich, a drink and a Country Oven Bakery dessert.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.alumni.wku.edu/cc21 or at https://southcentralkentucky.ja.org/. Online orders will be accepted until the deadline of noon Oct. 26.
All proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky in providing work-readiness, financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs to K-12 children in the area.
“It’s a very good cause especially in the wake of the pandemic,” Harlan said. “It’s just a safe way to celebrate the Tops. We are very happy the program is coming back.”
Junior Achievement is also accepting large company orders for the luncheon.
For additional information, contact Harlan by calling 270-782-0280 or emailing emily@jaforkids.com.