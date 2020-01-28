It’s not the U.S. Census Bureau count, but a smaller-scale head count coming up Wednesday will have similar repercussions.
The Kentucky Housing Corp.’s annual K-Count will be conducted statewide Wednesday, and about 30 volunteers in the Bowling Green area will be involved in trying to tally up an accurate count of people who meet the KHC’s definition of homeless in the local community.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the K-Count as a condition of funding for its homeless service programs, making this head count nearly as important as the decennial census that determines congressional representation and affects different types of funding.
“Funding (from HUD) is based on actual numbers that we count, in the same way that the census determines funding,” said Sharli Rogers, coordinator of Bowling Green’s Room in the Inn program that partners with churches to provide shelter and meals for the homeless. “We’ll do everything we can to come up with an accurate count.”
Pam Hurt, assistant director of Barren River Area Safe Space and coordinator of Bowling Green’s K-Count, said it is a “point-in-time” count that gives a snapshot of homelessness on a given night.
The K-Count only counts those people who meet HUD’s definition of literally homeless, meaning an individual or family must have a primary nighttime residence that is a public or private place not meant for human habitation or is living in a shelter designated to provide temporary living arrangements.
Finding those people can be challenging, and that’s where the local volunteers come in.
“We’ll be beating the bushes,” Rogers said. “We’ll go to some known camping spots, and we’ll count all the Room in the Inn folks on Wednesday night. We’ll try to get Salvation Army information, and we’ll have several events planned for that night to get folks out so they can be counted.”
Shaye Rabold, continuum of care planning administrator for the Kentucky Housing Corp., said the KHC receives more than $20 million annually from HUD and then disperses that to local communities.
“Local agencies have to apply to KHC for funding,” Rabold said. “We don’t put funding in areas unless there’s data to support it.”
And bigger numbers don’t necessarily mean better funding.
“It used to be that the higher the numbers were, the more funding you’d get,” Rabold said. “Now HUD is looking for progress. You might not be able to show a reduction in the total number, but you might show progress in certain sub-populations.”
Rabold said the K-Count data is broken down by gender, families, military veterans and other categories that can be used when applying for HUD’s emergency solutions grants, rapid transition to housing grants and other programs.
“Housing is the ultimate solution to homelessness,” she said. “Shelters are important, but we need to move people back into permanent housing. It’s difficult because housing is becoming so expensive.”
That emphasis on progress would seem to bode well for Warren County. Last year’s K-Count showed the county with 121 homeless people, a drop from the 2018 figure of 162, which was an increase from the 2017 figure of 151.
“I would love for the numbers to be down again,” Rogers said. “But I expect the numbers to be at least what we’ve had in the past if not more.”
Room in the Inn isn’t HUD-funded and relies on donations and the participation of local churches, but Rogers said agencies like BRASS, HOTEL Inc and LifeSkills can benefit from an accurate K-Count that leads to more funding opportunities.
“Getting good numbers is important,” she said. “It’s important for us to know how big the problem is.”
