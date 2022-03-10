The son of a Smiths Grove man on trial for his alleged role in the death of his girlfriend’s father had a video chat with the girlfriend in which he claimed to have been told his father paid someone to kill the man, according to evidence produced at trial.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 43, is being tried in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
The charges are in connection to the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green, on Feb. 8, 2019.
An autopsy found that Miropija died by asphyxiation via ligature strangulation, and his body was found at his business, Mega Transport, with an extension cord wrapped around his neck.
The body had been set on fire and police recovered an empty can of lacquer thinner and lighter fluid near the body.
Miropija’s daughter, Selma Miropija, was called as a witness Thursday by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron.
Miropija testified that she had a complicated relationship with her father, who did not approve of her relationship with Wilson, her then-boyfriend.
On Feb. 3, 2019, Wilson and Smajo Miropija got into a physical altercation at the Miropija household as Wilson was about to leave.
Selma Miropija said Wilson’s shirt was torn in the incident, and that she and her father were not talking with one another afterward because of what had happened.
On the date of the homicide, Selma Miropija recalled that her father left home for work and during the morning she attempted to call Wilson multiple times without being able to make contact.
Eventually, Wilson texted that he was at his mother’s house playing with her dog, which Miropija testified was something he was not known to do.
Another communication with Wilson in which he said he had fallen asleep on his mother’s couch after getting sick also seemed unusual, Miropija said.
Shortly before noon that day, Miropija said she heard from someone who had not been able to reach her father at Mega Transport, so she testified that she drove to the Porter Pike business, saw Smajo Miropija’s truck parked outside and continued driving.
After returning home, she got a call from her sister saying that something was wrong with her father, so she drove back to Mega Transport, and by that time police and other first responders were at the scene investigating his death.
Selma Miropija said she recalled speaking to police at the scene before leaving that night to see her friend, Brittany Apple, and Wilson showed up at Apple’s apartment some time later, but Miropija left for her father’s business, where she got a text from a Bowling Green Police Department detective to come to the police station.
Later that night, Wilson texted her that his house had been burglarized, Miropija said.
Questioned by Cohron, Miropija testified that she asked Wilson if he had anything to do with her father’s death, and Wilson denied involvement.
Police seeking to speak with Wilson learned that he left the country for the Philippines. Miropija said she had no contact with him after Feb. 9, 2019, even though they had booked a vacation trip to San Francisco starting Feb. 13, 2019.
She learned of her then-boyfriend’s trip to the Philippines after getting a text message from Wilson’s uncle’s wife, Miropija said.
Cross-examination of Miropija by Wilson’s attorney, Rob Eggert, focused largely on a series of text messages between Selma Miropija and her sister on Feb. 4, 2019, that gave insight into the bumpy relationship with her father at that point in time.
The text messages detailed Selma Miropija believing her father did not like the relationship with Wilson because he was Black and Miropija described her father as “nothing but a drunk” in one message.
Eggert asked about messages in which Miropija said her father threatened to report her for fraud, and Miropija testified that she did not remember those.
Other messages mentioned a $90,000 account that Selma Miropija and her mother could access but that Smajo Miropija was unable to access without permission.
Selma Miropija testified that everything her father had would be in her name from age 12 and that if he needed money from the account she would have given it to him, but Eggert confronted her with messages in which she told her sister she would never let him have any of the money.
Eggert questioned Miropija about a text message from her sister.
“Your sister keeps telling you, you need to stop stealing, you need to stop shoplifiting, it’s not worth it,” Eggert said, and Selma Miropija responded that she had been with Wilson when he stole things.
“Is this shoplifting court?” Miropija said.
Eggert also asked about a statement Selma Miropija made at the crime scene in which she said her father may have had a heart attack or may have been smoking and caught himself on fire.
“The police don’t have a cause of death and you’re saying maybe he caught fire?” Eggert asked, to which Miropija replied she didn’t remember saying that.
Questioned a second time by Cohron, Selma Miropija was asked directly if she had her father killed or had any involvement in her father’s death, which Miropija denied.
She testified that she blamed herself to an extent for her father’s death due to her “having anything to do with (Wilson).”
On Wednesday afternoon, Cohron called Antonio Wilson Jr. as a witness to question him about a Facebook video call between him and Selma Miropija on April 1, 2019.
Appearing reluctant to respond to Cohron’s questions, Wilson Jr. acknowledged calling Selma Miropija shortly after her father was killed.
“I know I was frustrated with my dad,” Wilson Jr. said.
Cohron tried to elicit from Wilson Jr. acknowledgement that he admitted to police that he told Selma Miropija that her father relayed to him that he would pay thousands of dollars to have Smajo Miropija killed and that he was looking for someone from Memphis or somewhere else out of town to kill him.
Bowling Green Police Department Detective Eric Stroud interviewed Wilson Jr. about the conversation while Wilson Jr. was in Simpson County Detention Center and Wilson Jr. met with Cohron’s office just before trial to go over his testimony.
Wilson Jr. testified at one time the amount in question to be paid was $5,000 and at another point during his testimony he mentioned a $10,000 payment.
“You confirmed the conversation with Selma as recently as a few days ago,” Cohron said. “At any time have you ever said, ‘by the way, I made all this up?’ “
On cross-examination from attorney Ted Shouse, Wilson Jr. claimed that he repeatedly told police that he did not think his father had any involvement in the killing and that he believed Selma Miropija set up his father.
Wilson Jr. said he was mad at his father when he reached out to Selma Miropija, and it later emerged at trial that Wilson Jr. had been arrested in Simpson County on criminal charges after crashing his father’s car.
Cohron asked Wilson Jr. if he had any direct proof “other than a hunch or gut feeling” that Selma Miropija had some involvement in the crime.
“Her dad was too controlling in the relationship and when he didn’t listen to her he would take her keys and she would stay at my dad’s house,” Wilson Jr. said.
Selma Miropija was questioned Thursday about the Facebook video chat with Wilson Jr., which she said she recorded.
“(Wilson Jr.) said that his dad tried to get someone to kill my dad, he was looking for someone out of Memphis and that my dad was a drunk,” Miropija said.
Eggert tried to discount Wilson Jr.’s motive for sending the text during cross-examination of Miropija.
“He’s out to bury (Wilson) in that text, isn’t he ... at that point in their relationship, Junior hates his guts and wants to take him down,” Eggert said.