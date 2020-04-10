“Honk if you love Jesus” might be more than a bumper sticker slogan for a couple of local churches on Easter Sunday.
With churches forced to cancel in-person services for the past month or so because of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing mandates, Holy Week has been almost wholly without contact among believers for most of the region’s Christians.
That could change this weekend for two local churches that have come up with plans to bring their members together while avoiding close contact.
“I couldn’t bear the thought of us not getting together on Easter,” said Weston Williams, pastor of Bowling Green Christian Church on Smallhouse Road. “We want to share our joy together. That’s our hope, so coming together felt like the right thing for us.”
Knowing that holding a traditional church service was clearly the wrong thing in this age of quarantining, Williams said he was forced to get creative.
His church members will drive their vehicles to the Creason Street parking lot on Western Kentucky University’s campus Sunday for a 10:30 a.m. service. Attendees will not leave their vehicles to interact with other people.
Instead, they’ll watch Williams and other worship leaders on a rented, covered stage.
Although the weather forecast calls for a soggy Sunday, Williams said: “This will happen, rain or shine.”
For Williams, it’s a good alternative to the Facebook Live streaming the church has been doing.
“Everything in our lives has been disrupted,” Williams said. “There’s very little sense of regularity. We want people to have something that gives them a sense of hope, an anchor point as we’re all living under this plague.”
Williams isn’t alone in wanting to resurrect some in-person worship on the most sacred day of the Christian calendar. He had originally intended to hold Easter service at Franklin Drive-In in Simpson County but decided to cancel that in favor of a closer-to-home option.
Another local church does plan to take advantage of the spacious drive-in movie venue and use it as the site of two services this weekend.
Allen County’s Victory Hill Church will hold evening services Friday and Saturday at Franklin Drive-In, using the big screen to project the sermon while also doing some in-person activities such as providing sanitized bags of candy to all children who attend.
Chad Hunt, Victory Hill’s executive pastor, said the church had its members sign up online to get free tickets to the services, ensuring that attendance stays below the 600 threshold needed to maintain at least six feet between cars.
“We kinda had to scramble and figure out how to do it safely and give people the opportunity to gather without gathering,” Hunt said. “The Bible says not to forsake the gathering. Like the early church that had to meet in secret, this is a way to gather and celebrate the resurrection of Christ.”
Not that Victory Hill is meeting in secret. Working with Franklin Drive-In co-owner Gary Price, the church was able to establish parameters for its drive-in service.
Price, who has seen his drive-in movie business shut down by the pandemic, welcomed the opportunity to again have some traffic into his Nashville Road location.
He worked with Simpson Fiscal Court and got guidelines from the county’s Office of Emergency Management. The services were allowed, providing that all persons attending arrive in an enclosed vehicle and remain in that vehicle during the entire service.
Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes did draw the line at allowing a Tennessee church to hold a service at the drive-in, citing Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order restricting travel into and out of Kentucky.
“I want to be the last guy holding up a church service,” Barnes said. “I understand how important worship is, but I also understand the severity of this coronavirus.”
Another local congregation, Real Life Church next to the Southern Lanes bowling alley on Bowling Green’s Scottsville Road, had planned to do an outdoor drive-up service Sunday in its large parking lot, but senior pastor Brandon Cannon said those plans were scrapped because of the expected rain.
Real Life, like many churches in the area, will opt for streaming an Easter service on its website and on social media, something it started doing when the governor began issuing his social distancing orders.
“What our community needs us to do now is social distancing,” Cannon said. “We’ve been using Facebook and YouTube, and we’re even trying Instagram. It has been really interesting to see how people connect these days.
“It’s a blessing that something like this happened in this age of technology.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.