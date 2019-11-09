People who lined the streets of downtown Bowling Green for Saturday morning’s Veterans Day Parade may have thought they were sacrificing as they stood in the finger-numbing chill and watched the marching bands, firetrucks, military vehicles and elected officials roll past.
If they looked closely enough, they may have seen a man who knows a thing or two about sacrifice – the real kind that Veterans Day was created a century ago to honor.
Leon Tarter, who has rarely attended the city’s Veterans Day parades over the years because of his duties as an auctioneer, was front and center Saturday.
Wearing the garrison cap that would have been his headgear as a member of the U.S. Army’s 79th Infantry Division more than 70 years ago, Tarter waved to the crowd from a bright-yellow Chevrolet SSR truck in his role as the parade’s grand marshal.
“It’s an honor. It really is,” said Tarter, 95, as he reminisced about the military career and World War II service that earned him that honor.
One of a company of 160 soldiers who landed at Utah Beach three days after the June 6, 1944, “D Day” invasion of northern France by U.S. and Allied forces, Tarter was a cavalry scout who saw heavy combat and is today the last remaining member of that company.
“I don’t go to reunions anymore because there’s nobody left in my company,” Tarter said Saturday. “I don’t talk about it too much. It (combat) is a picture you don’t get out of your mind. It was hard to come home and sleep with that on your mind.”
His role in helping liberate France and other European countries from Nazi Germany made Tarter an easy choice for grand marshal of a parade that celebrated the 100th anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson declaring Nov. 11 as Armistice Day in recognition of the end of World War I.
Don Butler, chairman of the Warren County Military Liaison Board that organizes the Veterans Day parade each year, said: “One of our responsibilities is to pick a grand marshal, and Leon’s name came to the top easily. He’s one of very few World War II veterans left, and he’s a terrific gentleman as well.”
Butler, who served two tours in the Vietnam War as a Marine, said the annual Veterans Day parade is important as a way to “recognize all that veterans have done for our country” while also helping educate those with no ties to the military.
One way the Military Liaison Board did that was through an essay contest for elementary school students that focused on the meaning of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Essay contest winner Charli Kramer, a W.R. McNeill Elementary School fifth grader, said researching the essay gave her a better understanding of World War I and the significance of the Nov. 11 Armistice Day that would eventually become Veterans Day.
Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower, a Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran, rode in Saturday’s parade and said the educational component is as important as honoring veterans.
“Events like this are good for the community, and they’re an opportunity to talk about our history and the role the military has played,” Hightower said. “It’s an educational opportunity for younger children. It would be great to see more families come out for this event.”
Butler said Saturday’s parade – with more than 90 entries ranging from marching bands and Junior ROTC units to church groups and Boy Scouts – was one of the largest yet, and one participant said the crowds lining College and State streets were larger than those of past years.
“I was surprised to turn the corner at Fifth Street and see the size of the crowd,” Bowling Green City Commission member Sue Parrigin said. “It was a great turnout.”
Another participant, Warren Central High School JROTC member Diana Alonso, welcomed the chance to take part in an event she sees as important.
“This helps us commemorate everything veterans have done to preserve our rights,” said Alonso, a senior who expressed an interest in a military career. “This event is something that should be significant.”
And not just on the 11th day of the 11th month, according to Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
“Each and every day, we should say ‘thank you’ to our veterans,” said Buchanon, who was speaking at a post-parade flag-raising ceremony that also honored Tarter.
