Once again, Bowling Green’s Hope Harbor will hold its annual Take Back the Night event in a virtual setting because of safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sexual trauma recovery center hosted the event virtually in 2020, and Director of Community Engagement Alayna Milby said the decision to do so again was a necessary one.
“Obviously, the safety of our community is very important to us,” Milby said. “We are all taking this COVID-19 pandemic as seriously as we can. On one hand, this decision was an easy one to make. But it was also disappointing like everything was this past year.”
Participants in the virtual event are asked to walk 1 to 2 miles on their own anytime between now and April 22. The event was supposed to be held in person April 22.
Hope Harbor wants participants in this year’s event to buy a $10 Take Back the Night T-shirt and wear it while walking.
The center suggested that participants walk in the downtown area, which is where the event usually takes place. All funds go to helping the center.
Amid the pandemic, Milby said Hope Harbor has been “more creative” in its approach to assisting survivors of sexual violence.
“I do believe this virtual option is a way for survivors to be involved without having to be publicly outed as a survivor,” Milby said. “The confidentiality of the virtual setting is actually a positive.”
Individuals can also enter Hope Harbor’s social media contest during April, which is recognized nationally as sexual assault awareness month. To enter, individuals can make a social media post using the hashtag #TBTN2021 while also tagging Hope Harbor. Photos are welcome with posts as well but are not required.
A drawing will be held for contest participants, and winners will be announced and given prizes April 23.
Milby said Hope Harbor wanted to be active during sexual assault awareness month even amid the pandemic.
“It was really important that we didn’t abandon the community during this time,” Milby said. “We want to show survivors that we are still here. Sexual assault is something we know isn’t comfortable to talk about. Survivors also often get left behind. There isn’t any statistic that can accurately capture the impact of this type of violence.”
To receive help or to gain more information on the center, Hope Harbor is at 913 Broadway Ave. in Bowling Green and can be reached online at hopeharbor.net.
For immediate assistance, Hope Harbor can be reached at its 24-hour crisis hotline, 1-800-656-4673.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
