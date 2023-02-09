As a means to improve public transportation in and around Bowling Green, Hope House Ministries will be receiving $150,000 to expand its operations.
The award, meant for transportation services to employment centers, was approved at Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The city solicited bids, getting two – one from Hope House and one from Uber.
“This is a need we’ve seen for a while to get people to work that do not have transportation,” City Manager Jeff Meisel said.
Hope House Ministries, a gospel-based development center, offers transportation to the Transpark and Southern Industrial Park in the form of its “Ready to Work” shuttle.
“Running a shuttle since 2017 is a very costly expense, so we have to subsidize that expense through donor support,” said Bryan Lewis, president of Hope House Ministries. “Because of the cost, it’s always limited our ability to grow and expand.”
Lewis said the shuttle will run for “about 100 hours” on any given week, costing around $100,000 to operate on an annual basis once fuel, staff and maintenance are factored in.
“Knowing that our riders continue to show this service to be a need and as we continue to grow in the amount of shuttle riders, we just want to do the best we can to offer this service,” Lewis said. “... This doesn’t change our day-to-day. We’re already doing what we’re doing.”
The goal for the award is also to expand Hope House’s pickup service.
“We are looking at that, expanding some pickup opportunities in collaboration with (Barren River Area Safe Space), and we are looking at other opportunities to see logistically how we can offer other pickup locations,” Lewis said.
Because riders have to schedule pickup times, rather than having the shuttle run nonstop, Lewis said his team will have to find the most economical ways to expand pickup spots.
“Because it’s schedule based, we have to carefully navigate that when you launch another spot,” Lewis said.
Riders can use the service for free for their first two weeks before paying set amounts for five round trips.
“If they’re just getting this job, they’ve got a delay in a paycheck, so let’s help you out and get you there and you’ll pay once you get a paycheck,” Lewis said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners approved an order allowing the city to opt in to claim part of future settlements stemming from national opioid litigation.
In 2021, Kentucky received $478 million out of a $26 billion settlement with three of the nation’s major pharmaceutical manufacturers – Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen – as well as Johnson & Johnson for their roles in the opioid crisis.
Another set of settlements was announced in December, this time with Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Tevan and Allergan. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said then that Kentucky will receive another $362 million from those deals.
“It is not confirmed yet, they’re still waiting to see who opts in to participate, but the state has opted in,” City Attorney Hillary Hightower said. “... the Mayor has the option to opt us in as well.”
Hightower said the amount of money the city will get out of this round depends on how many states opt in and if the settlements are accepted.
Zane Martin, an accountant with the city, said Bowling Green has so far received a little under $310,000 from the settlements.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 21.