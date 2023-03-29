Brad Howard, (center) Warren County president of Independence Bank, presents Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton with $25,000 from the Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope charity project that will go to the district’s family and youth resource centers.
Commonwealth Compassion: Horses of Hope, a charity project that combines both equines and the arts, is running its last few furlongs.
Following the December 2021 tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky, Independence Bank partnered with Lexington-based nonprofit LexArts to raise relief funds for local family resource centers.
This financed three of the 70-plus fiberglass horses from LexArt’s Horse Mania exhibit. Lexington artists worked with high schoolers from Warren, Graves and Hopkins counties to design them.
“We came up with an idea for us to be able to raise some funds, and with that idea we took off,” said Brad Howard, Warren County president of Independence Bank.
Warren County’s horse, dubbed “In the Presence of Inflorescence,” featured flowers, butterflies and a medical symbol to represent recovery. Two students from each of Bowling Green’s school districts – Sam Lowe, Elma Kalabic, Alexis Shehan and Hayli Hundley – painted the life-sized creature.
The three horses were unveiled by Gov. Andy Beshear last April before touring around the state in the summer. In December, the horses were presented at LexArt’s Fabulous at 50 event at Keeneland, where attendees were able to make donations.
Funds were delivered to Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools on Monday, with each district’s board of education receiving $25,000 that will then go to their respective family and youth resource centers.
“I can’t thank you enough for realizing the need here, our youth service centers provide a tremendous resource to families in need,” said WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton.
Todd Hazel, WCPS’ director of student services, said the district still has families in need.
“It may not be housing now, it may be assistance getting things back together, getting their lives back together,” Hazel said. “This is going to be a huge support for us, and in turn for our families.”
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said the family resource center is often the first place members of the community reach out to when they need help.
“The needs are tremendous,” Fields said.
The final leg of the project will bring the horses back to their respective counties. A location for “Inflorescence” has not been finalized.