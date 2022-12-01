Horizon PACE center provides care for seniors
Buy Now

Horizon Adult Health Care President and CEO Kelly Upchurch (with scissors) cuts a ribbon on Tuesday to ceremonially open the Horizon PACE center on Wilkinson Trace that provides care for seniors as an alternative to having clients placed in a nursing home.

 By DON SERGENT/dsergent@bgdailynews.com

There’s a new option for elder care in Warren County, and it doesn’t involve a residential facility.

– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.