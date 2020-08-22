Hosparus Health Barren River is in need of care blankets for hospice and palliative care patients in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties.
Hosparus Health is a provider that cares for patients wherever they call home. The organization is asking for handmade blankets to provide for these patients.
“These blankets are given to patients with compassion and encouragement and comfort to them, but obviously this is hospice care,” said Kristen Roderick, manager of community outreach with Hosparus Health Barren River. “After the passing of the patient, this handmade very special gift becomes a keepsake to the family members to keep and cherish. That is why we are very intentional about trying to reach out to people that have the gift of making beautiful things.”
Roderick said part of the need has risen from the fact that Hosparus Health normally travels to senior citizen centers and women’s church groups to discuss the program – getting donations most of the time after that – but with the coronavirus pandemic they can’t do that right now.
“The need hasn’t gone away,” Roderick said. “This is a good time for people that have a knack for crafting or compassion for other people. If they are tired of making masks, make blankets instead.
“Some of our patients are with us a long time, depending on the diagnosis, but by and large most of our patients are with us anywhere from a week to two weeks. So there is a constant need for blankets.”
Hosparus Health is looking for quilted, crocheted, knitted or fleece tie blankets for both female and male patients of all ages. The blankets should be no larger than 3’ X 4’ and must be clean, in new condition, free of odors or fragrances and free of pet hair.
Hosparus Health is especially in need of blankets in gender-neutral fabrics, as well as patriotic-themed blankets to honor military veteran patients and their families.
“We try to make them as neutral as possible because we have a 50/50 mix of patients,” Roderick said. “The veteran-specific blankets become a part of a ceremony that we do at the end of life. Generally it is a veteran volunteer that does it, but it is kind of on pause right now.”
Volunteers also can’t do in-home visits right now, but they can take them and deliver them to patient’s doorstep.
“We will take any always, no matter the amount, whatever they have to share,” Roderick said. “Our patients come and go relatively quickly, but our census doesn’t ever really drop. In fact, we have been running at our all-time census in the last month for the 10 counties we serve.
“That is a lot of patients, a lot of families, a lot of need.”
– Blankets may be dropped off at Hosparus Health’s Bowling Green office at 101 Riverwood Ave. Call 270-782-7258 prior to dropoff to ensure a staff member is there to accept the donation. For more information, contact Volunteer Manager Jessica Briley at 270-418-3715 or jbriley@hosparus.org.
