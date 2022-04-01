Hosparus Health of Barren River needs volunteers to help provide companionship for patients and respite for caregivers, and the agency will offer a free training session for people interested in assisting as a volunteer.
Volunteers are a crucial part of Hosparus and are needed in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties.
“Our volunteers will visit patients and see them wherever they live, whether it is in their private home or a facility. They provide companionship, and that might be helping with a puzzle, reading a book, watching TV or playing card games,” Hosparus Volunteer Manager Jessica Byrd said.
Volunteers also help with the needs of the caregivers, who are often family members of the patient and are faced with the challenging and emotional task of caring for a sick loved one.
“Because the caregivers are also going through a lot, the volunteers can provide support for them by talking to them or by providing respite by sitting with the patients so they can take a break,” Byrd said. “That way, they know somebody is still there caring for the patient.”
She said Hosparus will also offer supportive phone calls for the caregivers when they are in need of help or just want someone to talk to.
Because of the frequent growth and changes of the organization, Byrd said Hosparus is always in need of volunteers, and the agency needs to make sure there are plenty of volunteers in place for that reason.
An in-person volunteer training session will be held that Byrd said uses an interdisciplinary team approach. This includes a design visit, which lets the volunteers know what to expect from the first home visit, with a breakdown of the steps from the beginning to the end of the visit.
The training also teaches volunteers about grief and bereavement, confidentiality issues and the law.
To attend an in-person training, participants must fill out an application at hosparushealth.org/volunteer and complete the online training modules. They are also required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Byrd said that once the application is received by Hosparus, participants will receive an email that will give further details on what else is needed.
The training session will be from 1 to 5 p.m. April 22 at the Bowling Green office at 101 Riverwood Ave., Suite B.