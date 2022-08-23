Hospice of Southern Kentucky has always been about transitions, providing end-of-life care for terminally ill patients and helping families as their loved ones make a dignified transition from life.
Now the local hospice agency is making a transition of its own, one that was approached with as much deliberation and patience as its nurses and volunteers demonstrate when caring for patients.
After a months-long search following the departure of previous CEO Valerie Landell, the Hospice of Southern Kentucky board of directors hired in July its new CEO, Steve Jantz.
“We started the search in January and completed it in June,” said Ken Whitley, a longtime Hospice of SOKY board member and one who picked up some of the CEO duties over the past several months. “We did a nationwide search and had a lot of qualified candidates.
“He (Jantz) seemed to rise to the top. He has a lot of experience in hospice. I think we’re fortunate to have him.”
Jantz, 58, brings a wealth of experience in health care administration and hospice. A native of Duncan, Okla., Jantz has spent the past 22 years working in the hospice industry and in 2006 co-founded a for-profit hospice company in the Oklahoma City area.
Now Jantz is overseeing a nonprofit hospice agency that has 63 employees providing in-home and inpatient services from its offices and Hospice House facility at 5872 Scottsville Road.
These days, the majority of hospice agencies operate as for-profit companies, so Jantz welcomed the opportunity to work in the nonprofit environment.
“I absolutely love the job,” Jantz said. “I’ve never managed a nonprofit before. It’s more mission-driven. They don’t say ‘no’ to anybody.
“The inpatient facility here is a beautiful place. I feel like I’ve found my home.”
Although this is his first venture into the nonprofit realm, Jantz has plenty of experience with the hospice model that was introduced to the United States in 1971 and has been in the Bowling Green area for four decades.
Jantz explained that hospice focuses on the palliation of a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms while attending to their emotional and spiritual needs.
Hospice employs nurses, chaplains and social workers and utilizes volunteers to meet the needs of patients who are usually given less than six months to live by a physician.
“It’s a free service under Medicare guidelines,” Jantz said. “Anything related to the terminal diagnosis is a covered benefit. I think it’s the greatest benefit Medicare ever put in place.”
Although he says “some people are not aware” of what it does, Whitley said Hospice of SOKY provides a vital service in its nine-county area.
“We meet a need in our community that no other organization can meet,” Whitley said. “There’s no greater service than helping families during a loved one’s final moments.
“My father was a patient in the Hospice House in 2013. That was a blessing, and it made me more dedicated to hospice.”
Whitley said he expects the 10-bed Hospice House that opened in 2008 to continue to grow as the need for the agency’s services grows.
“I’m proud of our inpatient facility,” he said. “The closest one is in Nashville.”
Whitley said one of the big tasks Jantz will face is building up Hospice of SOKY’s pool of volunteers who augment the agency’s staff.
“We’re fully staffed now, and we’re adding people as we grow,” he said. “But we need more volunteers. The (COVID-19) pandemic sorta hampered that. We definitely need more volunteers, and I would encourage anyone to try it.”
More information about Hospice of SOKY can be found at the hospicesoky.org website.