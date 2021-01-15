Hospice of Southern Kentucky will mark 40 years of service to the community with a celebration at Hospice House at 5872 Scottsville Road.
The Jan. 21 event is open to the public, but Hospice of Southern Kentucky Executive Director Valerie Landell is encouraging anyone who wants to attend the 11 a.m. event to watch the live- stream of the gathering on Facebook or on its website.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be socially distanced, and everyone present will be required to wear a mask.
“Forty years for any business is quite significant,” Landell said. “This organization was started 40 years ago by volunteers who saw this as a service that was needed in the community. While 40 years is a long time, this is a significant feat for an organization in a community of this size.”
Landell said Hospice Of Southern Kentucky has seen “significant growth” over the past 40 years as the organization first began in one room.
Over time, Bowling Green’s hospice care grew to serve the 10-county Barren River region.
Since its inception, the organization has moved into its current building on Scottsville Road while also completing construction of a 10-bed hospice unit.
Landell said the project was a huge undertaking and has since been an “absolute treasure” for the community since its completion in 2008.
“Our mission and sole reason for being is to help patients and families create moments during those last days,” Landell said. “This isn’t about dying. This is about creating those special moments. Our staff goes beyond the call to create the right environment here.”
Moving forward, Landell said Hospice of Southern Kentucky plans to increase its number of programs, which includes expanding support services.
That sentiment is also shared by Romanza Johnson, who is still on the Hospice of Southern Kentucky board after being one its original members.
“I hope we can continue to grow as we have in the past,” Johnson said. “We are hoping to add on to the Hospice House and continue to function as we have for the 10-county region.”
After seeing all the progress the organization has made over the years, Johnson is serving as chairman for the 40th anniversary celebration.
“It’s been a great feeling to see hospice grow and provide services to this community,” Johnson said. “We have come a long way over these 40 years, and we accomplished a lot thanks to Bowling Green and the surrounding counties.”
Hospice of Southern Kentucky will also hold activities each month of 2021 as it continues to celebrate their anniversary throughout the year.
