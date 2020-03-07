A Bowling Green hospital will implement new screening procedures for entry after Kentucky received its first confirmed case of coronavirus Friday.
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital announced in a news release Friday that the new precautions are aimed at warding against coronavirus and the spread of other respiratory diseases.
“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is (our) top priority,” Dr. David Smith, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said in the release. “This new protocol is in response to evidence-based (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. We feel these measures are appropriate to keep our patients, visitors and community safe.”
Under these new precautions, patients and visitors will be directed to use either the hospital’s Emergency Room entrance or its main entrance – where they will be screened for signs of illness before being admitted to patient care areas, the release said.
Personnel will ask questions about recent travel, fever and any respiratory illness symptoms. If the patient has such symptoms, they will be asked to wear a face mask, cover any coughs and then admitted to the patient care area for further assistance, the release said.
TriStar Greenview will also follow its regular visitation policy used during each respiratory illness season. If visitors have any fever or other respiratory symptoms, the hospital is asking that they postpone their visit, the release said.
News broke Friday that Kentucky had received its first case of coronavirus, with a patient currently being treated in isolated in Lexington.
Along with the new precautions, TriStar Greenview said it’s been taking proactive steps in recent weeks in preparation for the potential spread of coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Those measures include regular communication with state and local public health officials, monitoring and conserving personal protective equipment and following environmental cleaning policies to control infection spread.
The hospital encourages patients to call its Ask-A-Nurse line at 270-495-6670 with health questions. It’s also asking the public to maintain good hygiene practices, like frequent hand-washing and maintaining a 6-foot rule around others.
Representatives from the Bowling Green Medical Center did not immediately respond Saturday afternoon to requests for comment.
