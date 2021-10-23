The Medical Center at Bowling Green and T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow on Friday reported their lowest number of COVID-19 patients since July.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said the hospital had 18 COVID-19 inpatients. T.J. Regional Health had 10 such patients, Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said.
Stone said while his hospital’s critical care unit is full, there is bed availability elsewhere at The Medical Center.
Biggs said the low number of patients in Glasgow has “greatly” relieved the strain on hospital staff after weeks of stressful working conditions.
“Just this week we have went from 17 (patients) on Monday to 10 today,” she said. “That’s definitely movement in the right direction."
Stone said: “Our staff have continued to weather a significant storm, but there is cause for significant optimism. We still want to see those vaccination rates improve, especially here in Warren County. There is always a concern another variant will pop up. That’s why it’s important to continue to get our vaccination rate up here.”
Of The Medical Center’s 18 COVID patients, 15 are unvaccinated. Eight were in critical care, and only one person in critical care is vaccinated.
Only one COVID patient at T.J. Samson Community Hospital is vaccinated. Overall, five of the hospital’s 10 such patients are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.
“Another good piece of information is that our positivity rate is back in the single digits,” Biggs said. “It’s only at 9% now. We are still having some supply-chain issues, but overall, things are feeling so much better. Even though 10 (patients) is 10 too many, it really makes a difference in everyone’s frame of mind.”
Biggs said the Glasgow hospital has seven staff members out due to COVID-19-related issues. Stone said The Medical Center has just a few employees out due to the virus.
Stone said Med Center Health has administered 97,927 doses of COVID vaccine (booster shots included), but its focus remains on those who are still completely unvaccinated.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer those boosters,” he said.
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Friday showed five counties in the Barren River region are still marked red for having a “critical” COVID incidence rate: Warren, Simpson, Allen, Monroe and Hart counties.
Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, only two have a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson and Logan. Butler, Warren, Barren, Monroe and Allen counties all have a vaccination rate of at least 40%.