The continued growth of both Bowling Green and Warren County impacts every industry in the region, and the realm of tourism and hospitality has not gone untouched.
Local leaders gathered at the Corvette Museum Tuesday for a panel hosted by the Southern Kentucky Hospitality Association to address how the city and county will need to adapt its tourism sector to better take advantage of its ongoing population boom.
Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said meetings and conventions were the last types of tourism activities to bounce back after hitting rock bottom during the COVID-19 pandemic – but those categories have since returned in full force.
The Sloan Convention Center, located on Wilkinson Trace, has long served as the customary home for those kinds of gatherings. Murphy said while the center “is in a good place,” there are opportunities to grow.
“From a tourism standpoint, and to be able to sell it, we would like to very much increase the square footage,” Murphy said.
The 65,000 square foot facility offers 35,500 square feet of meeting and exhibit space along with six breakout rooms. Murphy said the issue with the breakout rooms is that not all events can utilize them due to size.
Opened in 1995, the facility is owned and maintained by the city. City Manager Jeff Meisel said the challenge facing any potential expansion is the center’s proximity to the CrossWinds Golf Course.
“It’s sort of landlocked. We could go to a 17-hole golf course, but I don’t think many people would want to play on that golf course as much,” Meisel joked.
Meisel said the city found out that building upwards is not a viable option. The city has looked at expanding the facility into the parking lot to add more convention space.
“We’ve got to make a decision soon on what we’re going to do with that,” he said. “It’s a challenge that we’re facing and we’re going to continue to work it and figure things out.”
Finding dates to host events has also become tricky task.
“When we go to sell, not just the convention center but other venues, we sell them all,” Murphy said. “What we have, we sell. It’s hard to find available dates for folks.”
She said a better calendar has been in the works, with the hope of finding “low weekends” to schedule events in order to prevent venues from cannibalizing each other when the city is overbooked.
“I’d rather be full than 75% full, so I am not turning away something that’s going to fill us up,” Murphy said.
Another item of interest for any city with a growing tourism industry is finding enough hands to keep it running.
“Yes, workforce is an issue. There’s 8,000 roughly open jobs in a 25 mile radius of where we’re sitting right here,” Warren County Judge-Executive Doug Gorman said. “Work is plentiful, we have to find people to do that.”
Meisel touted the success of the city’s workforce development campaign, bowlinggreenworks.com, that entices labor to settle in southcentral Kentucky.
Both the city and county have invested substantial cash into the workforce push, which began in 2022. Both entities are paying $200,000 each to CrowdSouth’s services for 2023.
“That has generated just under 900 placements so far,” Meisel said. “Almost 5,000 applicants have come through this workforce participation website, and I’d say there’s about 100-150 companies that have registered. If your company’s not on there and you’re looking for people, you need to get on there because it’s working.”
He said the pace has picked up to about 100 local job placements each month.
“We weren’t going to just sit back and watch (growth) happen, we knew we had to take action and that’s what we’ve done,” Meisel said.
Additional workforce pipelines include a full-time career navigator installed at Fort Campbell to attract military talent to the Bowling Green area and the South Central Workforce Development Board’s KYVetConnect.com website, which matches said talent to employers.
The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce also has its SCK LAUNCH program, which stresses industry certifications to local high school students.
“We’re working on it the best we can, we promise you,” Meisel said. “There’s no perfect solution. We’re doing more, I feel like, than a lot of other places are all around the country.”
The city’s upcoming riverfront revitalization projects also captured some buzz; specifically, how the private “Launch” and “Landing” development projects from Patrick Reynolds and Kelley Coleman and Bowling Green’s future riverfront park will affect traffic patterns in the area.
Gorman could not provide any official plans, but said there exists some opportunities for growth along the road network – specifically the portion of the U.S. 31-W Bypass that comes around past River Street and connects with U.S. 68-80.
He also said there’s “still some talk” about doing some additional widening to Beech Bend Road to keep up with event traffic.
“When things like this happen, we’ll have the state involved with the city and the county in looking to increase the size of those roads,” he said. “While there’s pain with infrastructure work, once it’s done it’ll be the right thing to do and it’ll have the appropriate traffic for (the new developments).”