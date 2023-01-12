The Southern Kentucky Hospitality Association is recognizing local stars of the hospitality and tourism industries with a new awards event.
SKYHA held its inaugural SKy Star Awards at the Sloan Convention Center on Tuesday night, handing out 17 honors to some of Southern Kentucky’s friendliest faces.
Michael Nunn, president of SKYHA, said the event was an opportunity to shine a light on the work done by front line employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The people who worked through the pandemic didn’t get a lot of praise,” Nunn said. “Keeping the doors open when things were shut down, working through those dark days, hotel (employees) weren’t considered essential workers.”
Categories of note included “Best Tourism Professional,” given to the National Corvette Museum’s Debbie Eaton; “Best Hospitality Professional,” given to Holiday Inn Express’ Sheila McAllister; and “Frontline Star,” given to the Historic RailPark’s Dustin Ferguson.
A pair of lifetime achievement awards were also presented. The Rich Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award, which is restricted to hotels, was presented to Gary West, the former executive director of the Bowling Green Area Conventions and Visitors Bureau.
Dallas Jones, owner of Beech Bend Raceway and Amusement Park, picked up the Dallas Jones Lifetime Achievement Award, reserved for local attractions.
Nunn said there are two reasons why hospitality and tourism are crucial to the region’s success – the amount of tax dollars they generate and their ability to attract new business ventures.
“The amount of industries that come to Bowling Green, they’re going to look for a place that has things to do,” Nunn said. “They’re going to look for towns that are growing and vibrant with a Beech Bend, with a Corvette Museum, with a train depot, with a Western Kentucky University.”
According to a release from SKYHA, over $70 million is spent at Bowling Green hospitality and tourism operations annually. More than $9 million in visitor tax dollars from hotel contributions goes back into the local area each year.
The awards also serve to spotlight the opportunities that exist in the hospitality and tourism fields. According to SKYHA, hospitality-related ventures employ more than 10,000 people in the region.
“Hospitality is, at its core, all about the people,” Nunn said. “People who are interested in entering this field, everywhere you go there are hospitality jobs … there’s going to be opportunities to work in this industry everywhere.”
SKYHA, formerly known as the BG Area Lodging Association up until November of 2022, plans to make the Star Awards an annual event. All local hospitality-related businesses can join the association.
“This is all brand-new, we have given some lifetime achievements before but this is brand-new and something we can continue doing,” Nunn said. “(It’s) all about the hard-working, boots on the ground kind of workers.”