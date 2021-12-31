Amid the latest wave of COVID-19, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow are running at “very high capacity” heading into 2022.
Med Center Health Executive Vice President Wade Stone said Thursday the hospital had 29 COVID-19 inpatients. T.J. Regional Health Executive Vice President of Marketing Stacey Biggs said the Glasgow hospital had 13 such patients.
Of the Bowling Green hospital’s 29 inpatients, Stone said 78% were unvaccinated, nine were in critical care and eight were on a ventilator. None of the eight individuals who are hospitalized and vaccinated had their booster shot.
“I thought that was interesting,” Stone said. “We had gotten down to 11 inpatients around Nov. 18. Then our inpatient numbers have been sitting at the high 20s for some time. We are seeing a definite uptick in the volume coming into the ER.
“Vaccination is key,” he said. “For those who are eligible for their booster, I can’t emphasize how important it is to get that. It’s very effective against the omicron variant.”
Stone said the Bowling Green hospital is “very full” amid the rise in COVID-19 inpatients and because of several other sicknesses being prevalent this time of year.
He said the number of employees who are out because of COVID-19 is beginning to rise as well.
“Aside from COVID-19, the busiest time for the hospital tends to be between January through March,” Stone said. “COVID-19 numbers going up is definitely the concern as we head into January. I do know that we have seen a significant increase in patients getting tested for COVID in the past couple of weeks.”
As of Thursday, Stone said Med Center Health had distributed 102,581 shots of COVID-19 vaccine. That number includes 8,708 booster doses.
At T.J. Samson, Biggs said the hospital was hovering in the mid teens for COVID-19 inpatients for much of this week. At the start of November, the Glasgow hospital had three such patients.
“It’s just climbed since then,” Biggs said. “We haven’t hit the peak we hit in the middle of September yet. We saw a couple of weeks of decline in mid-December, but this past week it has increased again. The positivity rate here was 16.4% for the last week. We are doing a lot of testing right now after the week of Christmas.”
She said of the 13 COVID-19 inpatients, two were vaccinated, five were in intensive care and three were on a ventilator.
Biggs said the hospital was still running at high capacity and critical care bed capacity across all patients was at 140%.
“All of our clinics have been very busy and have been doing a lot of swabs and testing,” Biggs said. “We have to believe some of it is due to after-Christmas exposures.”
She said staffing issues are also a problem with 17 employees out because of COVID-19 exposure.
As of Thursday, Warren County still ranked as one of the state’s lowest in vaccination rate with 41.27% of the county’s population vaccinated.
The latest update from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services on Thursday showed every county in the Barren River region was marked red for having a “critical” COVID incidence rate expect for Butler County.
Of the 10 counties in the Barren River region, two have a vaccination rate of at least 50%: Simpson and Logan. Warren, Allen, Monroe, Metcalfe, Barren and Butler County all have a vaccination rate of at least 40%.
Edmonson and Hart County both have a rate below 40% and are two of the five lowest vaccinated counties in the state.
