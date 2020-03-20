Even as they deal with a ramp-up in patients related to the coronavirus outbreak, Bowling Green’s two hospitals have put in place restrictions and safeguards aimed at achieving the recommended “social distancing,” and The Medical Center is beefing up precautions to improve safety and ease concerns of expectant parents.
TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital has implemented screening protocols at all hospital entrances as a way of preventing the spread of respiratory illnesses.
In addition, Greenview on Thursday started a no-visitors policy that seeks to protect existing patients, hospital staff and medical providers. The policy does allow the following exceptions: one dedicated parent or caregiver for pediatric patients, and one dedicated caregiver for outpatient surgery and/or testing. Any additional exceptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis, the hospital said in a news release.
At The Medical Center, all individuals entering the hospital will be screened and only one visitor at a time, over the age of 16, will be allowed. Exceptions will be made for end-of-life situations and pediatric needs.
Non-essential visitors, vendors and contractors are prohibited from hospital facilities while these restrictions are in place.
Visitors are being reminded to wash their hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms. Those with fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms should not visit.
“As always, our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our patients and staff,” Connie Smith, Med Center Health’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to stay calm, use common sense and pay attention to federal, state and local authorities. Med Center Health is ready if and when a surge of patients occurs in the region. We will continue to responsibly meet this challenge and provide quality patient care in a safe and effective manner.”
In addition to those safeguards that apply to all visitors, The Medical Center is taking extra precautions in its women’s health and newborn services department.
As the stress of being an expectant parent has increased with the coronavirus outbreak and resulting state of emergency, the leader of The Medical Center’s women’s health and newborn services said the hospital’s staff is taking steps to ease the concerns.
“We’ve had a lot of calls here from families with concerns,” said Dr. Caitlin Burklow, director of that department. “We understand those concerns, and our health care team is completely focused on mothers and babies and their safety.”
Toward that end, Burklow said her department is making changes regularly to keep pace with state and federal guidelines about preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
“The main point is that we’re following the recommendations coming out of the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and monitoring the recommendations of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.”
The safeguards, including restrictions on visitation that align with social distancing strategies, are particularly important at The Medical Center, which serves as a regional childbirth destination and was the site of about 2,800 deliveries last year.
Burklow noted that the maternity and women’s health area is separate from the rest of the hospital and that all visitors are screened. In addition, the new policy limits visitors to the patient’s spouse, partner or support person, grandparents and siblings (16 years and older). The number of visitors is limited to two at a time.
Restrictions are tighter in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. Burklow said one birth parent plus one “significant other” will be allowed to visit.
“If the support person is sick, we encourage them to stay home,” Burklow said. “We all need to be smart about protecting everyone in the community.”
With the coronavirus outbreak developing daily, Burklow warned that the guidelines could change.
“It’s important to note that this situation is very fluid,” she said. “The visitation policy could change. We will notify people about those changes.”
– Updates to Greenview’s visitation policy can be found at tristargreenview regional.com.
– Updates to The Medical Center’s policies can be found at medcenterhealth.org.
