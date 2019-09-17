Partly to mostly sunny skies will continue to parch the vegetation across southcentral Kentucky on Tuesday. To no surprise, it’ll stay hot & muggy, with afternoon highs near 90. Similar conditions will follow through the remainder of the week, before a major pattern shift arrives early next week … it’s about time. For more detailed forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Tuesday: 92˚/ 69˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday: 94˚/ 71˚ Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 92˚ / 72˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: 90˚/ 70˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: 91˚/ 68˚ Mostly Sunny
