The Bowling Green Hot Rods have joined the Lexington Legends and Louisville Bats for a “Team Kentucky” campaign to benefit charities in the baseball teams' cities.
The three minor league clubs are selling T-shirts that showcase the unity of the teams and the state while raising money. Shirts are available at www.bghotrods.com for preorder and will cost $15.
"I loved the moniker 'Team Kentucky' and us all trying to do our part," said Eric Leach, general manager of the Hot Rods. "It's bigger than me. It's bigger than the Hot Rods. It's bigger than the whole state. I had the idea of the T-shirt, so I had Haley (Schoengart) on our staff work on the design."
The Hot Rods shared the design and idea with the Lexington and Louisville clubs, which came aboard to make it a statewide campaign.
"They were fired up immediately," Leach said. "In fact, Louisville was getting ready to do a shirt on their own, and they were like, 'We would rather partner with all three teams in the state. It makes sense.'
"This came up really rapidly. Monday is when I sent it over to them, and by Tuesday we were prepping to go public with it."
The shirts display the state of Kentucky and feature the teams’ logos in relative location to where to their home ballpark is located. The words "We are Team Kentucky" surround the silhouette from above and below.
Five dollars from each purchase will be donated to charities specific to one of the three cities. Louisville will donate to the Louisville COVID-19 Relief Fund, while Lexington will donate a portion of their proceeds to United Way of the Bluegrass.
The Hot Rods will donate to HOTEL INC, a local nonprofit dedicated to finding solutions for the affordable housing crisis and homelessness.
"That was an important component for us," Leach said. "Even the T-shirt manufacturer – it's going to be produced right here in Kentucky. They gave us an incredible rate so we are able to donate a third of the price back to charity.
"We wanted to keep those funds locally. We selected HOTEL Inc. because in times like this it is easy to think about yourself. I'm truly blessed and have a fridge stocked full of food, but you think about those most affected – the homeless, those who rely on food banks for their support. We've partnered with HOTEL Inc., but it has been a couple of years. I went to their website and their need was immediately known right on the website."
Leach said the response to this campaign has been tremendously positive.
"A lot of shares (on social media)," Leach said. "I think as we continue to get the word out, it will continue to grow."
All three teams will take preorders until May 15, then the shirts will go into production and should arrive by the end of May. The Hot Rods will order extra shirts, which will be available at the gift shop.
Hands On in Lexington will produce the shirts, with the owner and family going in to print orders. Leach said it is a way to allow the teams to help another local business.
