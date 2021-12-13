Bowling Green Hot Rods relief pitchers bailed the minor league baseball team out of a few tough spots during a 2021 championship season.
The team is now stepping up to provide relief in a situation that’s more precarious than a bases-loaded jam.
Hot Rods General Manager Eric Leach, responding to the needs he saw in the wake of the tornado that pulverized many parts of Bowling Green early Saturday, announced Sunday on Twitter that he was offering space in Bowling Green Ballpark to businesses displaced by the storm.
The response, Leach said Monday, has been more dramatic than a walk-off home run.
“We’ve had several people reach out to us, and so far we have a tax service and a health and wellness company that are going to use our space,” Leach said. “We’re also looking into utilizing space here for a blood drive.
“There are a lot of things in the works. We have space that can be utilized.”
Leach said the idea of offering office space to businesses along U.S. 31-W By-Pass that were damaged or destroyed by the tornado started innocently enough and then snowballed.
“I was out yesterday (Sunday) helping some friends cut down tree limbs,” Leach said. “I got home and my 11-year-old son said, ‘Dad, what else can we do to help?’ It dawned on me that we have all these small businesses that sustained damage.
“We have all these suites that could be used. I tweeted it out, and it blew up from there.”
That simple tweet offering office space was picked up by Tampa Bay Rays beat writer Marc Topkin and then by sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann, resulting in a season’s worth of hits on Leach’s Twitter account.
Leach said the team’s tornado relief efforts will go beyond providing temporary offices.
“We’re working with Major League Baseball to put together an online charity auction with some nice items,” Leach said. “We’ll be asking minor league and major league teams to donate items.”
The Hot Rods GM said proceeds from the auction will benefit the Stuff the Bus Foundation and the Warren County Public Schools’ Synergy Center that funnels donations to school-based family resource centers.
“We chose those charities because we know all donations will stay local,” he said.
Leach said Hot Rods owner Jack Blackstock has also taken an interest in reaching out to Bowling Green businesses and individuals affected by what Gov. Andy Beshear has called the worst tornado event in Kentucky history.
“He is flying in today,” Leach said of Blackstock. “He’ll get a first-hand look at the damage, and we’ll go from there.”
Leach believes the Hot Rods’ relief efforts tie in with an environment of charitable giving in the Bowling Green community.
“Everybody has the same heartbeat,” he said. “They want to know what they can do to help.”
That mindset is evident in another charitable effort, this one initiated by local restaurants.
Josh Poling, owner of the Hickory & Oak restaurant in downtown Bowling Green, announced Sunday on Facebook that a coalition of local restaurants is donating gift certificates through the donation center at the old Cumberland Trace Elementary School.
In his post, Poling said this is a way for restaurateurs like him to show their appreciation to a community that sustained their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Eighteen months ago, we begged you all to come back to our restaurants and eat with us again,” Poling wrote. “And you all showed up! Then you showed up again the next day. And you never stopped showing up. We’ll never forget that. Now it’s our time to show up.”
He said local eateries have been showing up. By Monday morning, the list of restaurants onboard with the donation effort included Hickory & Oak, 440 Main, Cambridge Market, Shogun Express, Just Love Coffee, Novo Dolce, Toro, Pub by Novo, Mellow Mushroom, Funky Bean, Chaney’s Dairy Barn, Mariah’s, Local Taco, Alley Pub, Gerard’s, and Anna’s Greek Restaurant.
“Local restaurants have now committed to donating more than $40,000 in gift cards,” Poling wrote.
Some of the restaurants donating gift cards were themselves affected by the storm.
“We lost power on Saturday and had to close,” said Don Sherman, owner of Just Love Coffee. “We reopened Sunday. Now we’re just doing what we can to help.”