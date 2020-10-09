The Bowling Green Hot Rods will host their inaugural “Pumpkins at the Park” event at Bowling Green Ballpark from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The two-day event is an opportunity for visitors to pick pumpkins from Goebel Farms in Evansville, Ind.
Pumpkin prices range from $5 to $10, and all proceeds from the event will go to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and The Buddy House for Down Syndrome.
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky is a nonprofit made up of parents, family members, friends, community members and professionals who support those born with Down syndrome.
The organization, which has a 10-county outreach, opened the doors to The Buddy House in 2013.
This idea for a fundraiser came from Hot Rods’ COO and General Manager Eric Leach, who is on the board of directors for Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues this year has brought on, our fundraising has really been down,” Leach said. “We came up with this idea in just the past two weeks, and we think it’s something the public will really enjoy.”
Leach said more than 400 pumpkins will be available to choose from thanks in part to Goebel Farms selling the popular fall item wholesale for different charities.
All visitors will be asked to follow public health guidelines and socially distance from others.
The forecast Saturday is for rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta, but Leach said the event will happen rain or shine.
In preparation for the potential bad weather, the pumpkins are set up under the stadium’s concourse.
Pumpkin picking will not be the only attraction available as multiple vendors will sell fall-themed items like apple cider coffee. A photo booth will also be available.
Leach said he wants “Pumpkins at the Park” to be an annual festival that grows into a large celebration.
“Our main goal for this is to connect the community with The Buddy House,” Leach said. “We want to highlight what they do and how special the individuals are who are supported by Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky.”
