The Bowling Green Hot Rods' season remains in limbo, but fans have an opportunity to spend an evening in the Reinhart Club with a special dinner at Bowling Green Ballpark on Friday.
The Hot Rods will offer dinner during two sessions. Seating for the first session will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and will conclude at 7 p.m., with the second session seating from 7 to 8 p.m. and wrapping up at 9 p.m.
Diners will get to choose from most of the menu typically available during games while watching a rebroadcast of a game from the 2019 season on the club's televisions during the meal.
The menu will include some of the new items that were being unveiled this season, including the wings with moonshine hot sauce and Nashville hot chicken and waffles – with funnel cakes as the "waffles."
"It's close to a full menu," BG Hot Rods General Manager/CEO Eric Leach said. "We've modified it slightly. This is not concession food. Really we just wanted to be able to engage with our fans. We miss them as much as they miss us. This was just a fun thing to open it up. ...
"Even though our staff will be wearing masks and gloves, we will be smiling ear to ear just to be able to see people and hang out with them."
Friday's dinner comes after a few weeks of offering curbside service of select ballpark items. Leach said that service went well, leading to the decision to expand it to a dining opportunity in the stadium club.
"Our team did an excellent job with it," Leach said. "It met our expectations as far as people coming through. Honestly, people were appreciative to have something different. Being downtown and it really not being a destination place without the entertainment going on, it wasn't a huge response but it was a solid response."
Leach said once restaurants were given the go-ahead to open at 33 percent capacity, the Hot Rods decided to shift from exclusive curbside service to offering dining at the park. The normal stadium club capacity is 225, but it will be down to 60 to allow for social distancing Friday. Leach said they hope to do this every few weeks, rotating the menu to allow for more options. The menu will also be available for curbside pickup.
The Hot Rods are taking reservations for Friday's two sessions. Leach said the initial response has been very good with the first session already at about 75 percent capacity. There is a little more availability for the second session.
"If we end up with both at (75 percent) I will be very happy," Leach said.
