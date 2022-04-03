Change is likely coming in how Warren County’s volunteer fire departments are funded and structured, based on comments made Thursday by those hoping to serve on the body that will guide those changes.
In a forum organized by the chiefs of the county’s nine VFDs and held at the Western Kentucky University Agriculture Expo Center, candidates for five of the six magistrate seats on Warren Fiscal Court gave their views on a current structure that many of them see as both inequitable and inadequate for one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing counties.
Currently, the VFDs are funded primarily by annual fire dues of $50 for households and $70 for businesses.
Fiscal court supplements the dues with annual allotments and purchases firetrucks on a rotating basis, but the total annual operating budget for the nine departments still comes to less than $2 million for a group of VFDs that makes nearly 4,000 medical and fire runs per year.
Contrast that with the Bowling Green Fire Department, which makes about 6,000 runs per year on a budget of about $16 million, and you see why the volunteer fire chiefs are seeking change.
“How can we not afford to make changes?” questioned Scott Bledsoe, a Republican running for third district magistrate. “Fire protection for your property can’t cost less than your lawn care.”
Like Bledsoe, most of the 17 total candidates participating in the forum in person or via Zoom agreed that some sort of funding increase is needed to keep pace with the county’s growth.
“Growth is for the most part a good thing,” said Scott Lasley, a Republican running for first district magistrate, “but it brings challenges. Funding (for VFDs) should be adequate and predictable.”
Responding to prepared questions, most of the candidates agreed that the current system of assessing a flat rate is creating inequities.
Some, like Republican first district candidate Luis Llontop, pointed out that the flat rate hasn’t changed since 2013 and should at least be adjusted for inflation.
An option posed by the fire chiefs of moving away from the flat rate to a “tiered” dues system based on assessed property value won support from a few candidates.
Among them is Terry Hendrick, who has served as a firefighter or board member for the Gott VFD for more than 30 years and is now a Democratic candidate for fourth district magistrate.
“I think a tiered system is more fair,” Hendrick said.
Hendrick said he would also favor implementing an insurance premium tax or surcharge to benefit the VFDs, saying it “has the ability to bring in significant revenue.”
Other candidates, including Republican sixth district opponents Shawn Helbig and Ron Cummings, were open to the idea of consolidating some of the VFDs as a way of improving efficiency.
“Our ultimate goal is to have a full-time county fire department with paid staff,” Helbig said. “That’s not feasible now, but we can take small steps toward that. Maybe merging some departments together would be a good first step.”
Cummings, the incumbent, said he has floated the idea of consolidated VFDs serving the north and south ends of the county.
He said that, ultimately, the change must be driven by the VFDs themselves.
“It (the VFD structure) can’t sustain itself the way it is now,” Cummings said. “It goes back to the fire chiefs and what they need. We have to do something that’s palatable to everyone.”
One possibility that doesn’t yet seem palatable is changing the structure of the VFDs from the current nonprofit status and creating a taxing district that would fund the county fire departments.
Former Alvaton VFD Chief Mason Hamilton, who moderated Thursday’s forum, said taxing districts have been used successfully in other Kentucky counties.
While they weren’t quick to embrace such a structure because of the additional tax, some candidates admitted that the current system in which only the Alvaton and Richardsville VFDs can afford any paid staff is simply not adequate.
Calling himself a conservative Republican who “doesn’t believe in raising taxes,” fourth district candidate Joe Imel said: “Fiscal court has to support the fire departments to the level needed to keep (residents) safe. You guys (fire chiefs) deserve more from fiscal court.”
Such talk from the candidates was welcomed by Hamilton.
“Overall, I’m encouraged by the group,” he said. “They all seemed in support of some sort of revenue increase.”
The forum brought out 16 candidates in person, and sixth district Republican candidate Kelcey Rock joined by Zoom.
First district Republican candidates Lasley, Llontop and Sandy Jones Boussard all attended in person, but Democrat Josh Poling, who is running unopposed in the May primary election, wasn’t able to attend.
Second district Magistrate Tom Lawrence, a Democrat who has no opposition, did not attend.
Bledsoe was joined at the event by Republican opponent Rick Williams in the third district. Another GOP candidate, Bryan Franklin, was absent along with Democrat Rick DuBose, who is running unopposed in May.
In the fourth district, incumbent Rex McWhorter was joined at the forum by fellow Republican Imel and by Democrats Hendrick and Flora Templeton Stuart. Democrat Barry Young didn’t attend.
Fifth district incumbent Mark Young, a Democrat, was joined at the forum by Republican candidates Amber Milam, Eddie Edwards and Eric Aldridge.
The primary election is scheduled for May 17, and the general election is set for Nov. 8.