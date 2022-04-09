A new exhibit will roll into the National Corvette Museum, and Hot Wheels fans of all ages will want to make sure to check it out.
The museum’s new family-friendly exhibit, “Hot Wheels: Race to Win,” will run from May 27 until Sept. 25 and will offer a behind-the scenes look at the fast-paced world of racing.
The traveling exhibit, created by The Children’s Museum in Indianapolis in partnership with Mattel, uses the die-cast cars so visitors can experiment and play, and investigates the scientific process for designing fast cars so visitors can understand how that is achieved in an interactive and educational environment.
“It will give visitors of the museum a unique opportunity to participate in different activities,” said Mariah Hughes, senior media and marketing specialist with the National Corvette Museum.
Located in the Limited Engagement Gallery of the museum, Hughes said the exhibit will feature different zones that will give guests a chance to interact together as a team and move through the various activities.
“It’s a very hands-on exhibit and anyone will enjoy it – from the youngest of Hot Wheels fans to those who are serious collectors who are passing down their collections to younger generations,” she said.
Hot Wheels were introduced by Mattel in 1968, and Hughes said there will be both the small die-cast versions of Hot Wheels and life-size versions at the exhibit.
One feature of the exhibit, The Pit Stop Challenge, will allow participants to challenge their family and friends to see who is the fastest at changing tires and refueling cars.
A six-lane downhill track, adjustable angles track, booster power track and timing track will give guests a chance to test their theories about the science of racing and cause and effect. Authentic artifacts, real race car parts and Corvettes from the National Corvette Museum’s collection will round out the exhibit.
The cost for the exhibit is included in the regular museum admission price.