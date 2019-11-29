Transformation of the former Roy Cooksey farm next to the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex hasn't moved as quickly as originally projected, but developer David Chandler said the 103-acre, $200 million project called The Hub is about to hit another milestone.
"We'll be breaking ground on the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in December," Chandler said Tuesday. "That will be a big addition to the overall development."
The five-story, 196-room Embassy Suites is a key component of the commercial/residential development that has been in the works since 2017. Plans call for it to include a 3,600-square-foot restaurant and an attached 12,000-square-foot convention center on an eight-acre parcel near the entrance to The Hub on Lovers Lane.
Chandler said he continues to work with a number of restaurant companies to find a tenant for the restaurant space.
That groundbreaking will add to some significant activity already underway on the property.
Chandler said the three-story, 22,000-square-foot American Bank & Trust corporate center near the front of the development should be ready by next summer.
American Bank & Trust President Tony Salyer has said all three floors of the $10 million structure will be occupied by the bank. The first floor will be a full-service retail bank, the second floor will house executive offices, a boardroom and meeting space and the third floor will be home to such bank operations as human resources, training and loan and deposit operations.
Also moving along is the 590-unit multifamily residential complex at the back of the development.
"We will start pre-leasing in January and will be open in the spring," Chandler said.
Chandler said this first phase of the residential portion of The Hub will include a mix of apartment types that will carry a rental price tag of $750 to $1,400 per month.
Still to come is the 40-unit cottage portion of The Hub's multifamily residential development. Plans for the cottages, approved in February by the Warren County Urban Growth Design Review Board, call for eight buildings of five units each.
Chandler called the cottages “the nicest product” of the multifamily development and said they will rent for about $1,500 per month.
Other plans for The Hub include a Med Center Health medical facility and a swimming pool and walking trails in the residential portion.
