Pent-up desires to travel after a full year of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are slowly fueling a rebound in business for hotels, and it’s showing locally.
To address improving occupancy rates, the Bowling Green-based Anderson Hospitality Group will hold a job fair Thursday to fill positions at its five local properties: the Hilton Garden, Courtyard, TownePlace, Fairfield and Tru hotels.
Looking to fill openings for sales, front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage service, laundry and kitchen staff positions, the Anderson group will hold the job fair from 10 a.m. until noon at Hilton Garden Inn at 1020 Wilkinson Trace.
“This is the first job fair we have ever hosted and shows how the hospitality and tourism industries are finally starting to bounce back from the pandemic hits we took a year ago,” said Telia Butler, Marriott’s area director of sales for the Anderson group.
Butler said every hotel in the Anderson group is short-staffed as travel is starting to pick up.
“The numbers are definitely improving from a year ago, when occupancy rates were down in the teens,” she said. “We had a little uptick in the fall, then it went back down from November through February, when there’s usually not much travel anyway.
“We’re now seeing occupancy rates of 50% or so, and it’s getting better every week.”
The growth in Bowling Green has been fueled primarily by sports tournaments and automotive-related events at Beech Bend Park, but that local growth is part of a larger trend.
According to lodging-data provider STR (formerly Smith Travel Research), occupancy rates at U.S. hotels reached 52% last week, the highest since lockdowns began.
Why the rush to rent rooms?
A report in the RealityBizNews.com website chalks it up largely to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, which industry insiders are hoping will lead to so-called “vaxications” for families tired of quarantining.
It’s a welcome trend for what is arguably the single hardest-hit segment of the economy during the pandemic.
Hotel occupancy in the U.S. fell to its lowest on record at just 24.5% in April 2020, compared to an average occupancy rate of 66% in 2019. The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates that the pandemic wiped out more than a decade of hospitality-sector job growth.
Those “vaxications” aren’t going to make up for all that lost revenue, but the lodging industry is getting a boost from another source: the federal government, which is not only doling out a new round of stimulus checks to individuals but giving help specifically to travel and tourism.
“There’s more funding for hospitality and tourism businesses in the latest stimulus package,” said Beth Noffsinger, communications director for the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The American Rescue Plan Act, which became law March 11, adds $1.25 billion to the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program that was established to help tourism-related businesses such as performing arts organizations and museums.
It adds up to what Butler sees as a promising trend.
“Things are definitely starting to pick up,” she said. “We have events booked through the summer and into the fall.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdaily news.com.
