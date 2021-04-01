Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. .Heavy rain from Tuesday night will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you are affected by these crests take any necessary actions. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps2/index. php?wfo=lmk Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued by Friday morning. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until Friday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 26.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. &&