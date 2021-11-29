After being unable to spread holiday joy last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Eloise B. Houchens Center’s “Trees Of Christmas” celebration returned for public viewing Saturday.
More than 20 decorated Christmas trees of different sizes, shapes and colors are lighting up the interior of the center from now until Dec. 21. Local civic groups and nonprofits decorated the trees.
Carol Flora-Collins, president of the Eloise B. Houchens Center board, said this is the 42nd year for the free holiday attraction.
“I think when it started out, they wanted people to be able to see this beautiful house and to have a beautiful Christmas event that the whole community can come together on,” Flora-Collins said. “It’s just such a tradition now.”
The theme of this year’s celebration is “memories.”
Each tree sponsored by a local organization is decorated with different memories showcasing each group’s history and themes.
Among the local entities participating include Community Education, the Salvation Army, Fountain Square Players, Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society and the American Red Cross.
“A lot of the women’s organizations get involved with this,” Flora-Collins said. “It’s free for the community, and a lot of families come and take pictures by the trees. We just know that it’s important to our community.”
Visitors are asked to “vote” for which tree they think is the best by placing money in a jar that accompanies each tree.
All money donated will go to the Eloise B. Houchens Center, and winners will be listed at the conclusion of this year’s event.
“It’s kind of a fundraiser,” Flora-Collins said. “All the money goes toward the Houchens Center. We are a nonprofit. It’s to be able to keep the lights on and it lets us be able to do what we do here. In 2019, we had over 40 trees here. But it’s been a little bit slow getting everything started. We just opened back up in September. We have just been careful with everything that’s been going on.”
The center was created in 1975 for the purpose of restoring and preserving the mansion for the use of the community.
The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It is now used as a cultural and educational center for the community and as a meeting place for clubs, associations and individual patrons who make up the membership.
Anyone can view the trees on weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.