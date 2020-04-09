Employees at Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries Food Group, who have gone through a series of adjustments since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last month, will get a day off on Easter Sunday.
In a news release, Houchens said all its grocery and convenience stores will be closed Sunday. Houchens operates more than 400 retail grocery, limited assortment, convenience and hybrid grocery and convenience stores in 17 states.
The brands to be closed Sunday are Hometown IGA, Crossroads IGA, Price Less Foods, Buy-Low, Simpson’s Market, IGA Express, JR Food, Save-A-Lot, Food Giant, Pic-N-Sav, Piggly Wiggly, Market Place, Mad Butcher, Big Star, Sureway, Ripley Market and Sav Mor.
Dion Houchins, CEO of the 18,000-employee Houchens Industries, said the day off “will offer each employee a much-deserved day of rest and time to spend with their loved ones.”
Houchins, who took over as CEO this month as Jimmie Gipson retired after 27 years in that role, said the Food Group employees have been through a number of changes and safety measures as the employee-owned company adjusted to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and federal governments.
“The store teams have been incredible, and we can’t thank them enough for the dedication and commitment in serving their communities during this unprecedented and difficult time,” Houchins said.
Houchins said that as the company learned more about the coronavirus and how it was transmitted, its Food Group stores have made adjustments.
“Initially, the focus was on keeping hands washed plus keeping work areas, entrances and touch points sanitized,” Houchins said. “Our next steps were to add plexiglass sneeze guards for all our cashiers.”
The Houchens stores have also implemented the recommended social distancing guidelines, and Houchins said the company could take a further step.
“We are currently having discussions about the use of face masks,” he said.
The pandemic has also forced changes at the Houchens Industries corporate office, with many employees working from home and most meetings taking place via teleconference instead of in person.
The Houchens Food Group stores will return to regular operations Monday.
