Bowling Green’s Houchens Industries, an employee-owned conglomerate that has grown to more than $3.5 billion in annual revenue largely through acquisitions, is at it again.
Houchens, already big in restaurant franchising through Sonic, Subway, Schlotzsky’s and others, is expanding its interest in the new, fast-growing Slim Chickens restaurant chain.
Already the franchisee for two Slim Chickens locations in Bowling Green, Houchens recently acquired 10 more locations from a group led by Tennessee franchisee Harold Wallace and also purchased the rights to develop 29 additional locations throughout Kentucky.
“This will give us a grand total of 42 locations,” said Andy Baker, Slim Chickens district manager for Houchens. “We have two operating in Bowling Green, and we have rights to one more.”
The acquisition will make Houchens among the largest holders of franchises for Slim Chickens, an Arkansas-based chain specializing in chicken tenders, wings and sandwiches that was launched in 2003.
Slim Chickens is on a fast growth curve and now has more than 185 locations across 30 states and the United Kingdom.
Now that growth strategy will include Houchens, which has experienced success with its first two Slim Chickens eateries.
When the 2,800-square-foot Nashville Road Slim Chickens opened earlier this year, Baker said the stand-alone restaurant was developed largely because of the success of the smaller version in the Crossroads Express convenience store on Scottsville Road.
“The first one has exceeded expectations,” said Baker. “We always had a plan to build a stand-alone location. After seeing how the other one was received, we wanted to do it sooner rather than later.”
Like Baker, Wallace has been pleased with the success of the Tennessee locations being acquired by Houchens.
“Joining the Slims franchise system in 2017 has to be one of the best choices I’ve made,” Wallace said in a news release from Slim Chickens. “The restaurant openings that I have experienced so far have been remarkable. The store performance we are seeing on a weekly basis continues to amaze me. We are experiencing an average unit volume of $80,000 per week.”
Such sales volume is among the reasons Baker calls purchasing the Slim Chickens franchises “a good business investment.”
“They have been well-received in every community they’ve been in,” Baker said.
Now Houchens leadership aims to put the restaurants in more Kentucky communities. In addition to the two Bowling Green locations, Slim Chickens has restaurants in Ashland, Pikeville and Somerset.
A third Bowling Green location will come, but Baker said it isn’t a top priority.
“We’ll focus outside of Bowling Green for the time being,” he said. “We’re looking at locations now in Owensboro, Elizabethtown, Lexington and Louisville. We hope to have all the franchise locations established and open in seven to 10 years.”
Baker said the third Bowling Green location could come in 2024 or 2025.