Houchens Insurance Group of Bowling Green has been selected to participate in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America's “Best Practices” Study Group.
IIABA said 267 independent agencies in the U.S. qualified for inclusion in the 2019 Best Practices Study. An IIABA-affiliated state association or an insurance company must first nominate the agency, which then must qualify based on customer retention, growth, stability and financial management.
More than 1,300 agencies were nominated this year.
IIABA started the Best Practices Study in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual study of leading independent insurance agencies, which is conducted for IIABA by Reagan Consulting of Atlanta, documents the business practices of these high-performance agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
