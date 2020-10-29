Mammoth Cave National Park has moved forward on a plan that aims to re-establish the Houchin Ferry site as a destination dedicated to a variety of user groups and recreational activities, including safe access to the Green River.
A mandated development concept plan and environmental assessment for the Houchin Ferry area was recently completed with a finding of no significant impact to the environment, meaning the project can move forward.
Future site improvements will accommodate campers, picnickers and river paddlers, and provide facilities that allow for the anticipated increase in recreational use at the site once improvements are made.
“With any sort of project we think about doing, we have to go through a planning process to ensure that there is no environmental impact,” Mammoth Cave National Park Public Information Officer Molly Schroer said. “There will be changes to the land if this project becomes a reality so we are happy to receive this approval.”
The biggest area of focus for the project is to reconnect the boat ramp with the Green River. In 2017, catastrophic failure to Lock and Dam 6 on the river caused water elevation to drop.
Since the dam’s removal, the ramp has been disconnected to the river which has prevented any use from employees and visitors.
According to Schroer, Lock and Dam 5 is coming down in the near future, which will only further prevent the ramp from connecting with the river.
Since the plan is currently only in the concept phase, designs for the ramp and improvements to buildings in the area have not been made.
“That area has a great campground, but we want to see that area get used more,” Schroer said. “It’s pretty under-utilized, and we are hoping to attract more people to that west side of the park near Brownsville.”
The next steps for the Houchin Ferry area will be to seek future project funding to design and implement the plans, either in phases or as a comprehensive redevelopment as funding becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.