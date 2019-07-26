A prefiled bill in the Kentucky General Assembly is aimed at appropriating funds needed to advance the progress of a long-sought veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
Bill Request 125 calls for setting aside $2.5 million from the state’s rainy day fund or year-end surplus in fiscal year 2019 to finish the design and preconstruction phases of the the Bowling Green Veterans Center, steps that must be complete before millions more in federal and state money can be accessed.
Twelve southcentral Kentucky representatives, including all serving Warren County – Michael Meredith, R-Brownsville, who prefiled the bill; Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green; Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green; Jason Petrie, R-Elkton; Steve Riley, R-Glasgow; and Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville – are co-sponsoring the bill.
“To bring a resource like this to Bowling Green, to assist our aging veterans, it’s something that so many people want,” Minter said.
Minter said the nursing home would be an assisted-living facility capable of catering to veteran-specific needs such as treatment for the lingering effects of Agent Orange exposure.
“These are some very specific needs that they have,” she said.
While there is a VA clinic in Bowling Green and the VA Medical Center in Nashville, there is no nearby nursing home for veterans, Minter said. “The piece that we don’t have is a veterans nursing home,” she said.
A few years ago, a study commissioned by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs determined that a 20-county area surrounding Bowling Green had the highest need for such a facility, with about 40,000 veterans in southcentral Kentucky.
In August 2017, Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 13 into law, allocating $10.5 million in state bond funds for the nursing home project. The facility would have 90 beds and cost $30 million, the Daily News reported at the time.
Stone said Bowling Green is a great location for such a facility. “We have a lot of veterans in our area and it flows over into Tennessee,” he said. “It’s a good place for a nursing home in general and certainly one dedicated to our veterans.”
Meredith said he’s trying to get the $2.5 million in order to complete the project’s design work, a necessary step before the project can receive $19.5 million from the federal government and $10.5 million from the state that will cover the $30 million construction cost.
Meredith said the Bowling Green nursing home is on a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs list of projects slated for funding and has moved up the list faster than anticipated. Meredith said funding could potentially be secured in 2020 or 2021.
– Follow Daily News reporter Jackson French on Twitter @Jackson_French or visit bgdailynews.com.
