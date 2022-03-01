Leanette Lopez, a candidate for the 20th District seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded to a call about a possible intoxicated person at the Minit Mart on Three Springs Road after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to the police report, the officer responding to the call "detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage" when he engaged Lopez in conversation.
The police report said Lopez "made several incoherent statements" and admitted to having consumed a beer. According to the report, Lopez "was manifestly under the influence of alcoholic beverages to the point she was a danger to herself and others."
She was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail at 8:20 p.m. Sunday and released at 3:56 a.m. Monday. Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in Warren District Court.
Lopez announced in November that she was a Republican candidate for the 20th District seat now held by Democrat Patti Minter.
A Christian recording artist who moved to Bowling Green in 2016, Lopez ran an unsuccessful campaign for Minter’s seat in 2020 as an independent candidate.
Lopez filed this time as a Republican, saying in November: "My value system has always been in tune with the Republican Party. Now that I’m a registered Republican, I think I have a better chance.”
Kentucky Registry of Election Finance records show that Lopez has raised $388.80 for her campaign. She is being opposed in the May Republican primary election by Kevin Jackson, who has raised $18,200.
Correction
This story has been updated since its initial publication to correct the date of Lopez's release from the Warren County Regional Jail.