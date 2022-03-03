Leanette Lopez, current candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives, made her first court appearance Thursday following a weekend arrest on suspicion of being intoxicated in public.

Lopez, 53, appeared with her attorney, Mark Smith, in Warren District Court for arraignment, pleading not guilty to the charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Lopez and Smith declined comment after the court appearance.

The arrest occurred Sunday evening after the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a call about a possible intoxicated person at Minit Mart on Three Springs Road.

According to an arrest citation, a city police officer "detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage when he spoke with Lopez.

The citation noted that Lopez "made several incoherent statements" and admitted having consumed a beer.

A clerk at the store told police about observing a woman enter the business who was "acting strange ... talking loudly and using profanity on her phone."

According to the citation, the woman selected two beers and opened one of them in the store and began to drink it.

"Before police arrived the female (who was identified to be Leanette Lopez) called 911 herself and reported she needs help with a person," the citation said.

Lopez was booked into Warren County Regional Jail Sunday night and released early Monday.

She is currently a Republican candidate for the 20th District Kentucky House seat now held by Democratic incumbent Rep. Patti Minter.

A Christian recording artist who moved to Bowling Green in 2016, Lopez ran an unsuccessful campaign for Minter’s seat in 2020 as an independent candidate.

She is opposed in the May Republican primary election by Kevin Jackson.

Warren District Court Judge Brent Potter ordered Lopez to return to court May 25 for a pretrial conference.

The penalty for a conviction on a first or second offense of alcohol intoxication in a public place is a fine of up to $25.

— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.

Recommended for you