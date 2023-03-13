FRANKFORT — A bill expanding the right of public school employees to express their religion passed the House last week, and now heads to the Senate.
The legislation, House Bill 547, comes after a Supreme Court decision in favor of Washington high school football coach Joe Kennedy, who got fired for his tradition of praying on the football field after games.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Kennedy’s firing violated his First Amendment right to religious expression. Kennedy was reinstated as coach after the ruling.
Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, brought HB547 this session to codify this right into Kentucky law.
“It ensures the faculty that they have a right to express their faith,” Fugate said. “They may sponsor religious activities, student activities, they're protected from coercion and threats by government officials.”
He added that he hoped the legislation “would embolden those Christian teachers who are not ashamed of their faith but sometimes out of fear, do not say anything about their faith, or hold prayer meetings with other teachers.”
During the bill’s hearing by the House Education Committee, Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville, asked why it was necessary. She said that since the Supreme Court’s rulings supersede any state law, HB547 was redundant.
“I just have too much respect for the U.S. Constitution and for the Kentucky Constitution that we're sworn to uphold to think that we need to shore it up with a state law,” Willner said.
Kate Miller, advocacy director for the American Civil Liberties Union, also had reservations. She said that the bill was broader than SCOTUS’ narrow decision in favor of Kennedy. She argued that the gray area could invite costly and time-consuming litigation against schools.
Fugate responded that Kentucky shouldn’t have to pass this legislation in an ideal world, but it is necessary “because of outside groups that come from out of state, atheists groups that would protest prayer before a football game or a teacher being involved in a (Bible) club” or the possibility of some other external attack.
Donnie Wilkerson, Jamestown Elementary public school teacher, spoke in support of the bill. He emphasized, though, that this bill would not only apply to Christian religious expression, but also to Buddhist, Muslim and Mormon teachers who want to share their faith by sponsoring clubs and displaying their holy books.
Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, voted in support of the bill in committee to move it to the House floor, but said that he was concerned based on the number of religions that might be impacted. For example, in Warren County, he said there are over 90 nationalities that are represented by dozens of religions.
“I just worry sometimes if we're going to give our teachers and our schools and our educators so many different things that they have to keep up with that we're going to continue to have a shortage of educators in the state of Kentucky,” he said.
On Thursday, HB547 was heard on the House floor, and passed 81-12. It now moves to the Senate in the final week of session before Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto period.