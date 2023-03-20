Household Hazardous Waste Day is March 25

Hazardous household waste such as paint cans, waste fuels and insecticides can take up valuable space in your home.
For those who would like to safely dispose of these types of items, Warren County stormwater management will hold a spring household hazardous waste day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the county’s salt barn on Lauren Avery Drive.
Nikki Koller, assistant director of the county’s public works department, said some of the items that will be accepted include motor oil, pesticides, oil and latex paint, batteries and electronic waste such as old computers.
Information on Warren County’s website said that hard drives should be removed from computers before disposal.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, fireworks, explosives, infection and biological waste, radioactive waste, unknown compressed gas cylinders and tires.
“This is not a regular household trash event,” she said. “It’s for specified items only.”
The county partners with the city of Bowling Green, Keep it Clean Bowling Green, UV&S, Warren County Conservation District, Bowling Green Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Batteries Plus and Habitat for Humanity to host the event.
“We just want to be good stewards of the environment and dispose of these items in a safe, environmentally-friendly way,” she said. “This gives people the opportunity to get rid of a variety of products they have in their homes.”
Koller said the event has been going on for at least 20 years and is always a success.
“It’s one of our most popular events,” she said.
Koller said that county and city staff, along with other volunteers and some inmates from the Warren County Jail, will be on-hand to collect the items.
For more information about Household Hazardous Waste Day and a complete list of items that can be dropped off,visit warrencountyky.gov.