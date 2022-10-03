As you’re searching through your garage for those Halloween decorations, you might also want to look for any old paint, outdated electronics, batteries, oil and pesticides you’ve been waiting to throw away.
Warren County Stormwater Management will have its fall Household Hazardous Waste Day Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the county salt barn on Lauren Avery Drive (off Louisville Road), giving county residents a chance to get rid of hazardous items that need to be diverted from landfills.
“It’s really important to dispose of these items properly,” said Nikki Koller, assistant public works director for the county. “It’s important to protect our groundwater from spills of these items.
“We want to make sure we’re protecting that precious resource, and we want to keep as much stuff as possible out of landfills.”
The list of items to be dropped off is lengthy and includes small electronics such as televisions 40 inches and under and computers and tablets.
Koller emphasized that larger TVs won’t be accepted, and she said anyone bringing a computer should “take the hard drive out or wipe it clean.”
She said paint that is still usable will be accepted and donated to Habitat for Humanity.
Small amounts of paint that is no longer usable can be hardened at home using a commercial paint hardener and disposed of with other trash, Koller said.
Koller said gas-powered appliances, fireworks and tires won’t be accepted at the Oct. 29 event.
She said plenty of volunteers and a number of Warren County Regional Jail inmates will be on hand to accept the items and sort them.
The manpower should help keep down the long lines that many people encountered in 2021.
Traditionally, stormwater management has two household hazardous waste days each year in conjunction with the county’s Division of Environmental Planning and Assistance, but the events were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The event normally draws between 750 and 900 cars, Koller said, but the fall 2021 event drew more than 1,000.
“Because we had missed a couple of events, we saw an increase in the amount of stuff being brought last year,” Koller said. “It made the lines kinda crazy. But it wasn’t bad this spring.”
Items brought to the Oct. 29 event will be disposed of in various ways.
Some, like antifreeze, motor oil and automotive batteries, will be recycled. Many combustible materials like transmission fluid and some paints will be used to fuel cement kilns or incinerators.
Many lawn and garden items like fertilizers and pesticides will be incinerated. Some chemicals will be neutralized before discharge to wastewater treatment or incineration.