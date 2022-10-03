Greenwood hosts Hazardous Waste Day
Buy Now

Richard Cardwell of Bowling Green takes a desktop computer out of a truck for disposal during the 2017 Household Hazardous Waste Day held Saturday, April 22, 2017, at Greenwood High School.

 Daily News file photo

As you’re searching through your garage for those Halloween decorations, you might also want to look for any old paint, outdated electronics, batteries, oil and pesticides you’ve been waiting to throw away.

– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.