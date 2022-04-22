Those old batteries, aerosol cans, cans of paint and outdated electronic devices that have been cluttering your garage or storage building?
Your chance to get rid of them safely has arrived.
Warren County stormwater management and its partners will hold a spring household hazardous waste day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the county’s salt barn on Lauren Avery Drive.
One of two such events traditionally held annually by stormwater management, Saturday’s event will be the second household hazardous waste day held since a 2020 shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re expecting a big turnout,” said Nikki Koller, who manages stormwater management within the county’s Public Works Department. “We’ve had 750 to 950 cars at every event for the last several years. We had almost 1,000 cars at the fall (2021) event.”
Koller said that it’s important to dispose of hazardous items such as anti-freeze and used oils because they can be harmful when improperly disposed of in landfills.
She said items such as dried paint can be thrown away with other trash but that usable paint can be recycled. Habitat for Humanity volunteers will be at Saturday’s event to help with recycling the paint.
Koller said county and city of Bowling Green staff will be manning the event along with volunteers and some inmates from the Warren County Regional Jail, but she said those dropping off items could still encounter some delays.
“Please be patient with us,” she said.
– More information about Household Hazardous Waste Day and a list of items that can be dropped off can be found at the warrencountyky.gov website.
