Multiple agencies and businesses are hosting the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day on Oct. 26. The event will take place at the Warren County Salt Barn, 999 Lauren Avery Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Household waste products that can typically be found in garages, under kitchen sinks or hidden away in cabinets and closets will be accepted.
“This gives people an opportunity to get all that stuff together in one shot, get it out here and get it taken and where it will be treated or disposed of properly without escaping out into the environment,” said Stan Reagan, environmental planning and assistance coordinator for Warren County.
From aerosol cans to car batteries, getting rid of these items at the event will ensure that the hazardous waste is safely disposed of without harming the environment.
“If any of this stuff ends up in our streams, it can impact our drinking water and our local wildlife. That's something that we really want to avoid, which is a reason that we hold this event,” said Andrea Strange, public outreach coordinator at the Warren County Division of Stormwater Management.
Americans generate over 1.6 million tons of household hazardous waste per year and the average household can accumulate around 100 pounds of household hazardous waste, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
“This event is a completely free way of disposing of these things that otherwise might just end up sitting on their shelves taking up room for years,” Strange said.
A PDF with all of the items that can be disposed of is posted at warrencountyky.gov/household-hazardous-waste-day.
