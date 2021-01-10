Warren County’s rapid residential growth may soon be moving to a new location.
A 14.3-acre tract near Sugar Maple Square shopping center on Ky. 185 (Richardsville Road) and near Durrenberger Lane has been approved by the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County for a rezoning that could lead to development of 168 apartments and 53 houses.
The planning commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the application of Matt, Mark and Nick Fuqua of the MNM limited liability corporation to rezone a 7.3-acre portion of the property at 1510 Ky. 185 from agriculture to multi-family residential and the remaining seven acres to planned unit development.
Their development plan calls for a maximum of 53 single-family houses on the PUD section and up to 168 apartments on the multi-family parcel.
The rezoning, which still must go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval, could mean the type of residential development that has been exploding in the southern end of the county will now be moving north.
“I’m happy to bring an application in this area to you,” attorney Chris Davenport, representing the Fuquas, told members of the planning commission. “There’s really been nothing like this in this area in the last couple of years. It’s making good use of vacant land. Its proximity to the middle of town is remarkable. It allows for providing houses without going further and further out in the county.”
Davenport said the proposed development should also meet a need for moderately priced housing.
“I think the houses will be at an introductory price point,” Davenport said. “That’s the plan. The developers want to try to meet a price point that’s under-represented now.”
In lieu of a traffic impact study, the Fuquas agreed to widen Durrenberger Lane to three lanes at the intersection with Ky. 185 and provide at least 50 feet of left-turn lane stacking.
At Thursday’s meeting held via Zoom teleconference, the planning commission also approved a rezoning expected to lead to development of a convenience store and 15 single-family rental houses on a 6.6-acre tract near Lampkin Park on Morgantown Road.
The plan presented by Narendrakumar Patel of Lost River Holdings LLC calls for rezoning 2.88 acres from single-family residential to general business and another 3.724 acres to PUD.
The rezoning will go to the Bowling Green City Commission for final approval.
Also approved was an application by Jeff and Shelly Anderson and Matthew and Adrian Hardy of Handy Homes LLC and property owners Brian and Debbie Hendrick to rezone three acres at 610 Richardsville Road.
The rezoning from agriculture to residential estate is being done to create three single-family residential lots with houses of at least 1,300 square feet. It will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
An application by Brent Easley of the Easley LLC to rezone 3.39 acres at 971 Richards Road also won approval at Thursday’s meeting.
Easley’s plan to rezone the property from agriculture to residential estate in order to divide the property into two single-family residential lots will go to fiscal court for final approval.
Also headed to fiscal court for final approval is the application of Jackson White to rezone 4.75 acres at 1154 Brawner Road from agriculture and floodplain to residential estate and floodplain.
White plans to subdivide the property into two single-family residential lots with houses of at least 1,400 square feet.
The planning commission voted down an application by Reuf Keco to amend the Future Land Use Map for a 4.2746-acre parcel along Nashville Road near Morehead Road.
Keco’s application called for amending the FLUM designation for the property from mixed-use/residential to mixed-use/commercial. If that amendment passed, according to the application, Keco had plans to rezone the property to light industrial in order to build a trucking company office building and associated truck parking.
That plan met with considerable opposition from residents in the Morehead Road area. Seven residents joined the online meeting to speak against the plan to put a trucking company on the parcel.
“I’m opposed to this,” said Dale Rector, who lives on Cleveland Drive. “There’s no direct public benefit to this residential area, and there will be substantial problems.”
Despite hearing similar comments from six more neighboring residents, commissioner Greg Gay made a motion to approve the FLUM amendment application. It was voted down 9-1, with Christiaan Volkert abstaining.
A subsequent motion to deny the application passed 9-1 with Volkert abstaining.
