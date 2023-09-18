Jocelyn Chumil-Bernardino, 9, smiles as she reclines on her brand new bed as volunteers from Independence Bank in Bowling Green delivered three brand new mattresses and bed frames for Jocelyn and her sisters Jacqueline and Jimena to the family’s home on Vine Street on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2023. The beds were delivered as part of the fifty beds distributed to local families in need during the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s eighth annual "Build a Bed" event done in partnership with Independence Bank and Kentucky AmeriCorps. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kelly Jackson of Independence Bank in Bowling Green carries one of three new bed frames into the Chumil-Bernardino home on Vine Street on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2023, as he and other Independence Bank volunteers deliver three brand new beds to sisters Jocelyn, Jacqueline and Jimena Chumil-Bernardino as part of the fifty beds distributed to local families in need during the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s eighth annual "Build a Bed" event done in partnership with Independence Bank and Kentucky AmeriCorps. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Tammy Thompson (front center) and Ellen Duffer (back center), both of Independence Bank in Bowling Green, help make the new beds for sisters Jocelyn, Jacqueline and Jimena Chumil-Bernardino after they delivered the brand new mattresses and bed frames to the family’s home on Vine Street on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2023. The beds were delivered as part of the fifty beds distributed to local families in need during the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s eighth annual "Build a Bed" event done in partnership with Independence Bank and Kentucky AmeriCorps. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jacqueline Chumil-Bernardino, 9, sits on her brand new bed as her twin sister Jocelyn makes her bed after volunteers from Independence Bank in Bowling Green delivered three brand new mattresses and bed frames for the twins and their little sister Jimena at the family’s home on Vine Street on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2023. The beds were delivered as part of the fifty beds distributed to local families in need during the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s eighth annual "Build a Bed" event done in partnership with Independence Bank and Kentucky AmeriCorps. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jimena Chumil-Bernardino (center) folds a blanket on her brand new bed as her older twin sisters Jocelyn and Jacqueline make their beds with the help of Tammy Thompson and Ellen Duffer of Independence Bank in Bowling Green after the three brand new mattresses and bed frames were delivered to the family’s home on Vine Street on Saturday morning, Sept. 16, 2023. The beds were delivered as part of the fifty beds distributed to local families in need during the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s eighth annual "Build a Bed" event done in partnership with Independence Bank and Kentucky AmeriCorps. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jocelyn Chumil-Bernardino will sleep soundly tonight.
“I finally have my own bed,” the 9-year-old said with a grin as she reclined on the freshly made mattress that had been delivered to her bedroom Saturday morning.
Jocelyn’s family was the recipient of three new beds, part of the 50 distributed in the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s eighth annual “Build a Bed” event done in partnership with Independence Bank and Kentucky AmeriCorps.
The housing authority’s Envision Center saw a flurry of activity as volunteers packed bags full of pillows, books and other donated goodies and unloaded brand new mattresses and bed frames to be dispersed throughout the city to families in need.
HABG executive director Abraham Williams said TempurSealy has always donated the mattresses, which usually retail at around $800. Funding from entities like the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club and local Rotary clubs allows the housing authority to purchase bed frames.
The fluffy donations help sate a constant need for sleeping surfaces.
“The first year we did it we gave about 35 beds to public housing residents,” Williams said. “But during the year people still continued to come, moving from the Salvation Army, moving from BRASS, and we could always still use beds.”
Williams said it’s not unusual for families and individuals “with absolutely nothing” to come to the housing authority for aid.
Brent Austin, a senior lender with Independence Bank who first approached Williams about starting the program, said it’s a “fantastic thing” to give the gift of a secure sleeping situation, something folks may take for granted.
“We’ve seen everything,” he said, recalling homes with handfuls of kids squeezed onto one tiny bed, mattresses riddled with bedbugs and families resorting to piling up clothes to create spaces to sleep.
“If you don’t get a good night’s sleep you don’t feel so good the next day,” Austin said. “You do that every month and it’s no wonder some kids get in trouble or whatever else.”
Williams said he recalled seeing a middle schooler repeatedly fall asleep during a housing authority program at BGHS.
“He couldn’t sleep. He didn’t have a bed,” Williams said. “We know it hurts them. Just think, if you’re a parent and you can’t provide a bed for your kid, how do you feel?”
For Jocelyn, the donation will give her a little more room to rest.
“It was just a bed for us two,” she said, referring to the former mattress she used to share with her twin sister.
Her younger brothers expressed their excitement by crawling in and out from under the new frames and hopping on the mattresses to test them out.