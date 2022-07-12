Home ownership at an affordable price may seem like a dream in these inflationary times.
But, with a little help from his friends, Housing Authority of Bowling Green Executive Director Abraham Williams is continuing to make that dream come true for many local residents.
Through the HABG’s Live the Dream Development arm, Williams took another step Tuesday toward his goal of boosting home ownership, thanks in big part to an assist from Warren Fiscal Court.
Warren County magistrates voted in February to allocate $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to finance infrastructure on a 23-acre site abutting the Housing Authority’s Garvin House property on Fort Webb Drive near the Bowling Green Country Club.
With that money in hand, Williams was able to break ground Tuesday on the first 10 acres and initial 40 houses in what he hopes will be an 80-unit development catering to low- and moderate-income families.
“My daddy used to tell me that you need to know a blessing when you see it,” Williams said. “I see it. The $1 million will cover most of the infrastructure. We’ll bid that out in the next two weeks.”
After that, Williams said he will work with local homebuilders to put up homes of 1,200 to 1,400 square feet that he hopes will sell for $160,000 to $180,000.
It’s a project that Live the Dream leadership and county elected officials were quick to get behind.
“This is tremendously needed in our community,” said Brad Howard, chairman of the Live the Dream board of directors. “We already had a shortage of affordable housing, and now we’re seeing a lot of families affected by the (December 2021) tornadoes.”
That pressing need led county leaders like Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and First District Magistrate Doug Gorman to support Williams’ plan.
“Our affordable housing problem has been compounded by the (coronavirus) pandemic and the tornado,” Buchanon said. “The tornado wiped out about 500 homes and damaged 1,000 more. This project is something all of fiscal court wanted to participate in.”
Gorman, who brought Williams’ request to fiscal court, said he did so because of the record of success the Live the Dream initiative has enjoyed.
“This is an investment in Abraham’s vision,” Gorman said. “He has had an unbelievable vision for our community.
“He is making a generational change for families through home ownership. Their lives are changed forever because of Live the Dream.”
Tuesday’s groundbreaking was hardly anything new for Williams. He started Live the Dream more than 20 years ago and built the first five houses on land donated by the city of Bowling Green.
Live the Dream has since grown to encompass 145 houses that have been purchased by low- to moderate-income individuals and families.
The HABG’s work in encouraging home ownership has been a model for other housing authorities, said Department of Housing and Urban Development Kentucky Public Housing Director Carol Spencer.
“They’ve done a great job of growing home ownership,” said Spencer, who attended Tuesday’s groundbreaking. “They’re helping people build assets that you don’t have in a rental environment.”
Williams said the HABG pivoted a bit in the wake of the tornado, helping nearly 30 displaced families get into its rental properties, but efforts to build home ownership haven’t slowed down.
In addition to the 40 homes planned for the property near the Garvin House, Williams said he is working with the city of Bowling Green and the Kentucky Housing Corporation on another dozen houses to be made available for purchase by qualifying families.
Interest in all the properties is high, Williams said.
“We have quite a few people lined up, wanting to buy them,” he said.