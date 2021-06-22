Its programs have helped youngsters learn science and technology skills, its outreach to the community has helped bring a mobile grocery to underserved areas and a new initiative is giving a boost to local entrepreneurs.
Now, the Housing Authority of Bowling Green has been recognized for the depth and breadth of its services to the community.
At the annual conference of the 10-state Southeastern Regional Council of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials on June 15 in Louisville, the HABG brought home the Resident Service Award that honors the housing authority that is judged to best serve its residents through its programming.
Although honored in the past for such programs as its EnVision Center that promotes self-sufficiency, the HABG had never before received this all-encompassing award.
This time, a four-page list of programs serving youths, adults, the disabled and the community at large caught the attention of those selecting the award winners.
“We do a lot,” said Katie Miller, the housing authority’s special projects director. “I had several people at the conference come up to me and ask if we really do all these programs.”
Miller said such new HABG programs as the POP-UP (People’s Opportunity Program for Underserved Populations) that helps minority and low-income entrepreneurs launch businesses and the Megan’s Mobile Grocery that uses a bus to bring groceries to areas identified as “food deserts” helped the HABG earn the award this year.
“We have awarded eight loans through the POP-UP program,” Miller said. “Some have already established businesses, including some who are running them out of their homes.”
Miller said the housing authority has identified a downtown building to be used as a business incubator for some of the POP-UP loan recipients.
Megan’s Mobile Grocery has seen growth since it was launched in 2019 out of a former school bus donated by Warren County Public Schools.
Miller said the grocery store on wheels makes about 25 stops per week and extends the service to areas beyond the 1,400-resident housing authority community.
“We’ve now started accepting EBT (electronic benefit transfer) payments on the bus,” Miller said. “That has been a great benefit. The driver will even stop at individual homes. A lot of our programs do serve more than the housing authority residents.”
Housing authority educational programs are growing as well, HABG Education Director Oshkea Carothers said.
“Our after-school program now has three locations,” Carothers said. “We have a new STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) center at Phenix Place, and we have a partnership with the county schools to start a STEM center at Bryant Way apartments.”
Despite the obstacles created by the coronavirus pandemic, Carothers said the HABG’s after-school programs reached more than 600 students during the past school year.
Housing authority female students also benefit from the P.O.W.E.R.G. (Police Officers With Educated Responsible Girls) program in which middle school-age girls are paired with mentors from the Bowling Green Police Department.
HABG Executive Director Abraham Williams said those new programs plus a number of established initiatives contributed to the Resident Service Award.
Williams pointed to the HABG’s cabinet shop and greenhouse and its Reach Higher welfare-to-work program as examples of programs that help residents work toward self-sufficiency.
The work being done at the HABG even caught the attention of former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who visited Bowling Green’s EnVision Center in 2019.
“I am exceedingly impressed,” Carson said at the time, adding that EnVision Centers like the one established in Bowling Green give people the resources they need to climb out of dependency.
“It not only strengthens them, it strengthens the community and the nation,” Carson said.
