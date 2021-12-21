After months of record-breaking highs in sales volume and record lows in inventory, the Bowling Green-area housing market seems to be cooling. Yet to be seen is the impact of the devastating tornadoes that hit the area last week.
Figures from the Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky show that the number of active residential listings in RASK’s seven-county area was at 552 at the end of October, a big improvement from the low of 314 in May.
Sales activity has eased as well, with RASK figures showing 277 units sold (including 150 in Warren County) in October compared to the 304 sold in October 2020.
“Things are cooling a little bit,” said Jim DeMaio, RASK’s chief executive. “Some of it is seasonal. It’s great news that we’ve almost doubled the inventory from a year ago. Builders in the area are going as fast as they can.”
Frantic building activity has helped boost inventory, but material costs continue to put pressure on sales prices.
Those 277 units sold in October generated a total sales volume of $71,006,724 for an average sales price of $256,341.
That’s a big jump from the October 2019 average of $193,435 and higher than the October 2020 average of $230,412.
That inflation in the price of housing means that 2021 is already a record year for sales volume. Through the end of October, RASK was reporting total volume for the year of $701.4 million, breaking the 2020 record of $671.2 million.
“We’re already $30 million ahead of last year, and that’s 10 months compared to 12 months,” DeMaio said. “In sales transactions, we’re only 241 away from breaking last year’s record. This year is going to be another record-breaker.”
Driven largely by historically low interest rates, this region’s hectic home-buying has eroded an inventory that hovered above 1,000 units for most of 2019.
While happy to see a slight rebound in the number of houses on the market, RASK President Kenny Cravens said there’s a “huge hole” in houses for first-time buyers.
“There’s hardly any inventory in the $150,000 to $250,000 range,” Cravens said. “It’s hard to build a home that sells for less than $250,000.”
Cravens said lot prices and materials costs have continued to climb, putting pressure on what homebuyers must pay.
For example, Cravens said a typical lumber package for a 1,500-square-foot house spiked to $32,000 in May. Although that price has since come down, Cravens said it is “still inflated from what it was two years ago.”
Despite the upward trend in local home prices, Cravens said he is seeing an interesting trend of out-of-state home buyers snapping up what are for them bargains.
“We have agents working with buyers from California, Chicago and other areas,” Cravens said. “It’s definitely a trend I hadn’t seen before.”
It’s a trend, though, that is understandable in an economy restructured by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting growth in remote work.
“We’re seeing people able to do their job from anywhere in the country,” Cravens said. “They’re looking for affordable housing.
“It’s inexpensive for people from California and Chicago to buy property here. That’s why we’re seeing people come in.”
Those out-of-town buyers could further inflate local home prices and further erode the availability of affordable housing, but Cravens said a simple change in the local mindset toward residential development could ease that pressure.
“One of the things we’re looking for is an easing from planning and zoning on the number of houses per acre,” Cravens said. “It’s getting to the point that it’s hard to break even when you can only put a limited number of houses per acre.”
He said a county that grew by nearly 21,000 residents from 2010 to 2020 needs to redefine how it thinks about housing.
“Warren County is an urban community,” Cravens said. “It’s not a rural community anymore, and we need to treat it that way.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.